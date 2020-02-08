Advertisement

Last

Updated February 8, 2020 10:21 am EST

Waynesboro, Georgia – A police sergeant in Waynesboro, Georgia is hailed as a hero after a recently released body camera video shows him saving a baby who can’t breathe. Harold Drummond took action when he saw 6-month-old AJ Sherrod outside a dollar general store last month.

“When I looked down on baby AJ, I looked into my son’s face. I looked down into my grandson’s face,” Drummond told CBS News.

His knowledge of CPR in toddlers with two fingers saved AJ, who was suffering from a respiratory infection. AJ’s family was taken to a children’s hospital on January 18 when he stopped breathing and they went to the emergency call, CBS daughter WRDW-TV reported.

AJ’s mother, Angel Collins, said Drummond was in the right place at the right time. “He allowed God to use it to help us save the baby,” she told CBS News.

Harold Drummond holds the 6 month old AJ Sherrod.

CBS news

Drummond told the WRDW that he was “extremely nervous” and “would rather look at the barrel of a gun than at a baby in need.”

Collins said the “what if” would be unimaginable and life without one of their twins would be unthinkable. Even Drummond got constipated when he thought about what could have happened.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “That’s what we do. You know, a lot of people don’t realize that we are people too.”

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

