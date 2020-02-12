Advertisement

BERLIN – Joseph Vilsmaier, a German filmmaker whose impressive portrayal of the Battle of Stalingrad has brought the horrors of war to a new generation, has died. He was 81 years old.

His agent confirmed on Wednesday that Vilsmaier had died “peacefully at his home” in Bavaria on Tuesday.

Vilsmaier’s 1993 film “Stalingrad” painted a grim picture of the fate of a group of Wehrmacht soldiers who were sent to the Eastern Front in 1942 to fight the Soviet army, which would become a losing battle. The months of siege of the city, now known as Volgograd, cost millions of soldiers and civilians their lives and marked a turning point for Nazi Germany in World War II.

Vilsmaier, born in Munich in 1939, studied music and worked as a technician before gaining a foothold in the film business in the early 1960s and later making a name for himself on German television as a cameraman.

Vilsmaier made his directorial debut in 1988 with “Herbstmilch”, the story of a Bavarian farmer who became a box office hit in Germany. Many of his films revolved around turbulent times in German history, often from the point of view of ordinary people. A remarkable exception is “Marlene” (2000) about the life of the actress and singer Marlene Dietrich.

Vilsmaier is survived by three daughters, Janina, Theresa and Josephina. His second wife, the Czech actress and director Dana Vávrová, died in 2009.

