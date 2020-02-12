The FULLERTON Sunny Hills girls water polo team produced two more stripes on Wednesday evening that could have caught the attention of coach Keith Nighswonger.

The Lancers scored six consecutive goals against Dana Hills in the first round of traditionally strong playoff teams.

The three-time Freeway League defender also kept the Dolphins goalless for about 17 minutes.

Veteran Nighswonger was more interested in defending his team after an 8-3 win in the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs.

“I’m just so impressed with our defense,” he said. “I didn’t even think about our goals. I thought about how many goals the other team scored. … These defensive zeros are so valuable.”

Dana Hills (16-13), vice champion of Division 4 last season at La Quinta, took a 2-1 lead late in the first half. But the Lancers (23-6) responded by hiding the third-placed South Coast League team in the second and third periods and scoring only one goal in the past three periods.

Mary Grace Rovira of Sunny Hills held promising second-year goalkeepers in a duel. She made 14 parades in a pairing with Madison McGowan of Dana Hills, who made nine of her 11 parades in the first half.

Sunny Hills mingled his defense and largely forced Dana Hills to shoot from the area. The Lancers, a semi-finalist in Division 4 last year, also kept the Dolphins 0: 4 with the additional attacker.

“We were definitely nervous,” said Iona-bound attacker Kaya Hart of Sunny Hills. “The first quarter was a bit shaky. Our recordings didn’t go the way we wanted them to. And when our defense came, our offense came. ”

Hart, juniors Cecilia Smith and Rachel Loomis and the second Sydney Sereg each scored two goals for the Lancers.

The six-goal climb from Sunny Hills opened up a 7-2 lead over the fourth.

Hart, Leoni Nguyen and Loomis each added two steals, while Loomis had three assists.

Sunny Hills will play in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Santa Monica, a 19: 8 winner against Riverside Poly, in another first-round game.