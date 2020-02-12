President Donald Trump “saved the United States,” says former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

He is one of the “smartest, smartest, and most successful” presidents, says Fox’s Jeanine Pirro.

No, he’s “stupid and racist,” says comedian Seth Meyers, and guilty of “rampant corruption,” commentators say on MSNBC.

The man shares the opinion like no other in America.

Here’s a look at Trump’s “Good, Bad, and Ugly”.

The good is wonderful.

Unemployment has dropped and the stock market has risen.

Trump deserves credit for it. By criticizing “job cuts regulations” and appointing some regulators who fear government overreach, Trump signaled to people that the government would destroy you not just because you want to make a profit or try something new. As a result, 6 million more Americans were hired.

Unemployment also declined during Barack Obama’s presidency, but under Obama fewer Americans chose to seek work at all. People left the workforce.

After Trump’s election, more people applied for a job.

Why? I say that’s because his administration sent a new message. Instead of saying to people, “They’re victims of an unfair system! They need handouts,” said Trump, “They don’t need welfare. Most of you can get a job.”

Even the ever increasing disability claims have declined.

Trump did other good things, like appointing judges who tend to opt for free speech and private property.

On the other hand, Trump did a lot of bad things.

In order to undermine a political opponent and uncover the weakness of the opponent’s son, Trump withheld help from an ally. Then he lied about it.

Trump is lying about all sorts of things – big and small.

He said his inauguration had “the largest audience in … history”. He kept saying it, even after reports showed that it wasn’t true.

He broke his promise to end America’s wars.

Unlike his predecessors, he didn’t start new wars, but he intensified the bombings. The United States is now bombing Afghanistan more than ever in the past 10 years.

Trump broke promises about spending. He promised to “cut spending, big league”.

But he did the opposite. Expenditures have increased by half a trillion dollars annually since Trump’s election.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, is a Trump supporter, but he is upset that Trump has seen a sharp surge in government debt. Davidson complained to his Republican colleagues, but suddenly they didn’t seem to care about the debt now that someone from their party was president.

This week Trump proposed a budget that would slow the growth of most unsustainable welfare programs. But he knows that it won’t come through Congress. Instead, he will likely sign Congress expenses.

“We are on the way to bankrupting our country,” says Davidson.

Trump also says wrong things about trading. He claimed that our $ 500 billion trade deficit meant that the US was “losing trade with China”. But that’s absurd.

“He says trafficking is not a win-win. There is a winner and a loser.” I complained to Davidson, adding, “I don’t think Trump understands the trade.”

“He has a metaphor that the average American understands,” replied Davidson.

“But it’s a wrong metaphor, isn’t it?” I asked.

“It’s technically inaccurate,” said Davidson.

Trump is also a bully. That is its ugly part.

He calls people “stupid”, “pathetic”, “a person with low IQ”. He makes fun of their looks and weight. It is not presidential.

“Some of his words were surely ugly,” Davidson agreed.

“He’s like a 3 year old!” I said. “We should outgrow this narcissism when we grow up.”

“It’s all burned into Donald Trump,” replied Davidson. “He is loyal to everyone who knows Donald Trump and they still love him.”

“You love him anyway?” I asked.

“I do,” said Davidson. “His policy was great and the results are measurably great.”

Many are. And Trump will probably be re-elected, according to the chances of winning on my website ElectionBettingOdds.com. So it looks like we’re seeing a lot more of him.

I hope we get more from the good and less from the bad and ugly.

John Stossel is the author of “No, they can’t!” Why the government fails – but individuals succeed. “