Google has launched a homepage for its podcasts app on the web that provides access to search queries, top shows, and more.

So far, podcasts on the web have not had a proper home page. Instead, users had to search for different podcasts using Google search. For example, if you search for “SyrupCast”, multiple episodes of the MobileSyrup podcast will appear. Clicking this will take you to the SyrupCast Show page on the Google Podcasts website.

Now things are not that complicated. Users can simply go to “podcasts.google.com” and search for shows directly on the homepage. The homepage also lists “top podcasts” and “trending podcasts” as well as popular programs in various categories such as comedy or politics.

When using the search function, the top result is a large map with the latest episode of a program and a description of this podcast. Below is a list of episodes and other related shows.

Clicking on an episode brings up a bottom bar with play / pause controls, 30-second buttons to jump back or forth, and an adjustment to the playback speed. There is also a scrub bar that you can use to jump to a specific point in an episode.

Overall, the web experience seems pretty sophisticated, although it’s not as feature-rich as the native Android app. For example, your subscriptions are not listed on the website.

Still, it’s a welcome addition from Google. It’s great to be able to access and play podcasts from my computer. IOS users can also use Google podcasts because the search giant is not creating a version of its app for Apple devices.

Here you can access the Podcasts web app.

Source: 9to5Google

