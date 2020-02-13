The State Department announced on Thursday that two key institutions related to Indian foreign policy will be renamed after the late Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The decision to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and the Foreign Service Institute, both in New Delhi, was made on the eve of Swaraj’s birthday on February 14. Swaraj, India’s first full-time foreign minister, died of a cardiac arrest in August 6, 2019. She was 67 years old.

In a statement, the State Department said the renaming of Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra to Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and the Foreign Service Institute to Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service should commemorate their invaluable contribution to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora, and the Indian ethos of the public service.

“The announcement was made on the eve of her birthday on February 14 in honor of the legacy and decades of civil service of the former Foreign Minister,” the statement said.

Swaraj helped many Indians in need abroad and gained the reputation of being the most accessible minister during the first mandate of the Narendra Modi government. She died months after being replaced by S Jaishankar in the second Modi government.

Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra was established as a focal point for networking between India and the overseas Indian community and as a suitable place to commemorate the trials, difficulties, developments and achievements of the Indian diaspora.

The announcement of the establishment of the Kendra was made by the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee at the second Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in New Delhi and the cornerstone was laid by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the 9th PBD in January 2011. It is used to organize activities, seminars, events and workshops related to the Indian diaspora.

The Foreign Service Institute (FSI), founded by the State Department in 1986, is one of the leading diplomatic training organizations in the region. In addition to meeting the vocational training needs of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officials, the FSI also offers training programs for mid-career civil servants, sales representatives and defense attachés who work in Indian missions abroad, members of other public services, and foreign diplomats Build cooperation with other countries.