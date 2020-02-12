ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015 The Puerto Rican flag flies in front of the Capitol of Puerto Rico as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A senior official from Puerto Ricon said the island’s government has lost more than $ 2.6 million after falling for an email phishing scam.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO >> According to a senior official, the government of Puerto Rico has lost more than $ 2.6 million after falling for an email phishing scam.

The financial director of the island’s industrial development company, Rubén Rivera, said in a complaint filed with the police on Wednesday that the agency sent the money to a fraudulent account.

Rivera said the government agency had transferred the money on January 17 after receiving an email claiming an alleged change to a bank account in remittance payments, according to a police statement.

It is unclear whether officials have been able to collect money and what impact the financial loss has on the government agency.

The situation comes when US territory remains entangled in a 13-year recession that has partially forced the government to cut back on some services.

The police did not return for comment. Maura Ríos, a spokeswoman for the Industrial Development Company, said there was no immediate comment.