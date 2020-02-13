Representative picture Manisha Mondal / ThePrint

New Delhi: Engineering and technology colleges can only launch new courses in “emerging areas” like robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), not in conventional areas, as soon as academic session 2020-21 begins.

The rule is one of the new guidelines released earlier this month by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the top body for technical education. Among other things, the guidelines repeat the rule that has been in force since 2018, according to which institutes may not adopt names that contain the same abbreviations as leading government institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The guidelines, released on February 4, set the standard for the approval of technical facilities – or the renewal of permits – for the academic year 2020-21.

They are also trying to fix the oversupply in engineering education that results in hundreds of vacancies every year. To this end, the guidelines state that institutions wishing to promote admission and want to start additional courses may only do so in “emerging areas”.

An emerging field is a new area of ​​research. The examples listed by AICTE include artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain (the technology behind Bitcoin, etc.), robotics, quantum computers, data science, cybersecurity, 3D printing and design, and augmented reality / virtual reality ( AR / VR).

“The latest AICTE regulations are expected to create an academic atmosphere … to promote and support quality so that technical education in India is among the best in the world,” said AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe.

‘Can’t name institutes IIT / IIM’

The guidelines repeat a constant statement that new institutes cannot name themselves in a manner that is abbreviated to IIT, IIM, NIT (National Institute of Technology) or IISc (Indian Institute for Science IISc).

The rule, AICTE officials say, is to prevent students from being confused.

According to the guidelines, the restriction does not apply if the “technical facility was founded by the Indian government or its name was approved by the Indian government”.

All institutions, they add, will write their full, non-abbreviated names on their website and manual.

Ban on new engineering schools

The council also banned the creation of new engineering colleges – a bar fueled by the huge number of vacancies. According to the rules, admission cannot be increased unless new courses are introduced in emerging areas.

“Given the large number of vacancies in various programs in recent years and the likely future demand, the Council will not approve new engineering facilities at the level of engineering / technology diploma / undergraduate / graduate students,” the state’s rules state ,

For the same reason, the guidelines also prohibit the establishment of new pharmacy courses “for a period of two years from the… academic year 2020-21”. ThePrint first reported on the bar at new pharmacy universities in October 2019.

The regulations require the institutes to provide detailed information on their fee structure, including the distribution, and the qualifications of the faculty members on their websites.

