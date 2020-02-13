Canada seems ready to achieve climate change, says a recent government report submitted to the United Nations.

The federal report submitted last month says that Canada is on track to meet one of its crucial commitments in the field of climate change – by 2030, generate at least 90 percent of non-industrial electricity from emission-free sources.

“Yes, it’s good news,” said David Sawyer of the Smart Prosperity Institute, a research and policy institute at the University of Ottawa.

“It shows that the provinces and the federal government have done a lot and somehow they have done more than we thought they could do.”

The report projects that by 2030 approximately 536 terrawatts of electricity will come from hydropower, nuclear and sustainable generation. It predicts that only 55 terrawatts will be produced from fossil fuels.

This does not include the power generated by the industry for its own use. About 44 percent of this is expected to come from non-emitting sources, but the total amount generated is much smaller.

The assessment is based on policies that already exist and are at least partially implemented. If forecasts are implemented, it means that emissions from energy companies – one of Canada’s most important emission sources – have fallen by 80 percent since 2005.

“We’ve hit nearly 100 megatons of our goal,” Sawyer said. “It has been a very significant reduction since 2005.”

Until last year, Canada was expected to achieve 85 percent emission-free electricity production – another in a list of expected shortcomings in the country’s international obligations.

Sawyer attributes most additional cuts to better hydropower connections between provinces and new federal rules that allocate carbon costs to natural gas.

“That is why we are on the right track,” he said.

The expected success proves that effective climate change legislation can combine regulation and CO2 taxes, Sawyer said. Regulations forced the closure of coal-fired generation, but taxes made the final push.

“This argument or / or, regulation or CO2 tax, is not really the way governments do regulation,” Sawyer said. “We need both and we use both.”

In general, Canada will still have a long way to go.

Current policy is expected to reduce emissions from the country to 673 megatonnes by 2030. The target is 511 megatons.

The report to the UN promises further measures on climate change, such as a clean fuel standard designed to get Canada within 77 megatons of its target. But the document offers no hard answers when closing that last gap.

Canada is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% below the level of 2005 by 2030 and has promised to be CO2 neutral by 2050.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 13, 2020

