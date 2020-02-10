Advertisement

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said Monday that EU Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot will make a statement in the February 7 Supreme Court ruling at Lok Sabha that the government is under no obligation to make reservations for appointments and promotions to public office, and that Courts can not give mandatory instructions to states to reserve jobs or positions for SCs and STs.

Speaking of opposition calls to raise the issue in Lok Sabha, Singh said, “The recent Supreme Court ruling is a sensitive issue and the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment will make a statement on the subject in the House.”

The leaders of the BJP have so far been unclear about the party’s reaction to the verdict. Party spokesman Bijay Sonkar Shastri, however, recently said the BJP supports a reservation because they believe there are people who have not yet benefited from educational and government job quotas. “If states don’t agree to extend the benefits of the reservation, they have to face the consequences,” he said.

BJP allies Lok Lokhakti Party (LJP) and Janata Dal (United) or JD-U had already expressed concern about the verdict. LJP President Chirag Paswan went on Twitter on Sunday to express his party’s rejection. “The LJP does not agree with this Supreme Court decision. The party calls on the Union government to take immediate action to ensure that the reservation terms in previous employment and promotion continue.”

JD (U) national secretary-general and spokesman for JC (U), KC Tyagi, said his party would urge the government to pass a regulation at the current parliamentary session to ensure that the system of government reservations is promoted to SCs and STs is continued.

The opposition has now decided to lift the government’s attack on parliament. As soon as Question Time began in the lower house on Monday, opposition members, led by congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, attempted to raise the issue. It was also joined by members of other parties, including the DMK. Congress suspended the termination of business in Rajya Sabha pursuant to Rule 267. An application for adjournment has already been made in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior ministers in his office in the Parliament building on Monday morning. Although such sessions are common during parliamentary sessions, the Monday session is considered important in the light of the court’s ruling.

