Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 1:11 PM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 1:55 p.m. EST

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) – Governor Andrew Cuomo made a stopover in Sandy Pond on Wednesday to discuss efforts to build resilience along Lake Ontario.

Sandy Pond received $ 600,000 REDI (Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative) funding for the North Sandy Pond Resiliency Project. The money will help the city of Sandy Creek strengthen the barrier between Sandy Pond and Lake Ontario.

On February 6, the first REDI project in the region at Mexico Point State Park was completed. In four weeks, 435 linear feet of coastline were stabilized. Mexico Point State Park was badly damaged by flooding in 2017 and 2019.

Cuomo also announced the completion of dredging operations in Port Bay, Wayne County, the first of 20 locations in the region to address a backlog of port shipping projects. A total of $ 15 million has been reserved for the region. The next dredging project will take place in Blind Sodus Bay in April.

“New Yorkers who live and work on the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are still affected by last year’s record floods that devastated their communities,” said Governor Cuomo. “We are doing everything we can to help these communities build stronger than before. We have completed the first round of 20 dredging projects, starting with Port Bay, as part of our $ 300 million initiative to repair and restore resilience by creating natural storm barriers along the region’s waterfront that better and better serve the residents of the lake secure a stronger future. “

The dredging sites include:

Oswego County: Sandy Pond Inlet, Salmon River / Port Ontario

Niagara County: Wilson, Olcott Harbor

County Orleans: Oak Orchard Harbor, Johnson Creek

Monroe County: Sandy Creek, Braddock Bay, Long Pond Outlet and Irondequoit Bay

Wayne County: Port Bay, Blind Sodus Bay, Bear Creek Harbor, Pultneyville, East Bay

Cayuga County: Little Sodus Bay

Jefferson County: Clayton French Creek Marina, Henderson “The Cut”

St. Lawrence County: Ogdensburg “City Front Channel”, Morristown navigation channel

Each excavator project should be completed no later than four months after its start date. The dredging process is expected to begin in the following areas:

April 2020 in Blind Sodus Bay

September 2020 in East Bay and North Sandy Pond Inlet

October 2020 in Braddock Bay, Pultneyville and Little Sodus Bay

April 2021 in Sandy Creek

June 2021 in Olcott Harbor, Oak Orchard Harbor and Wilson

July 2021 in Irondequoit Bay, Long Pond Outlet, Bear Creek Harbor, Henderson “The Cut”, Johnson Creek, Salmon River / Port Ontario, Ogdensburg “City Front” Canal, Morristown Navigation Channel and Clayton French Creek Marine.

