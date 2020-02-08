Advertisement

LONDON – Stephen Joyce, the gatekeeper of his grandfather James’ estate and subject of the famous poem “Ecce Puer”, has died, the Irish president said. He was 87 years old.

Joyce died on January 23 at his home on Ile de Re, an island off the west coast of France, said Irish President Michael Higgins. His death was shaped by those who admired his tenacity to ensure the integrity of his grandfather’s work and those who complained about his lack of collaboration with scientists who were interested in studying the towering literary figure and his family.

His protection of family history was reflected in one of his favorite sayings: “I am a Joyce, not a Joycean.”

“He was a stubborn defender of his grandfather’s legacy, and although many of those who were subject to the estate’s permit and fee requirements were actively opposed to it, Stephen did what he saw to protect his grandfather’s legacy, “The James Joyce Center in Dublin said in a statement.

Joyce administered his grandfather’s estate, a job that gave him tremendous power, especially until the author’s work was excluded from copyright. Ulysses, to name just one example, is widely regarded as a masterpiece that transformed 20th century literature.

The novel influenced countless writers, including William Faulkner, Samuel Beckett and William Burroughs. Joyceans still celebrate June 16 as “Bloomsday” and mark the date on which Leopold Bloom made his famous fictional odyssey around Dublin.

“His involvement with academics, publishers, artists, and institutions around the world has often been bruised,” wrote Katherine McSharry, deputy director of the National Library of Ireland, in the Irish Times. “Over the years, he has refused permission to quote from his grandfather’s work or use it for a large number of creative and scientific projects, and the stories of the unresolved phone calls that expressed his rejection and rejection were legendary. “

Stephen Joyce was born on February 15, 1932, the son of Giorgio Joyce and the American Helen Kastor. He spent his first years in France, although the Second World War caused the family to flee to Switzerland. He studied at the Phillips Andover Academy in the USA and later in Harvard.

Although he considered life as a diplomat, he eventually became an official of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. He married Solange Joyce with Beckett as best man in 1958, McSharry said. The couple were deeply connected in many ways and he mourned them when she passed away a few years ago.

“The last time we talked to him, he mentioned how much he missed her,” said Higgins.

Ireland’s President has also indicated that the text of the poem “Ecce Puer” – literally translated from Latin “Behold the Young Boy” – should be included in his statement. The poem celebrates Stephen’s birth. It contains the following passages:

Calm down in his cradle

The living lies.

May love and mercy

Open his eyes!

Young life is breathed

On the glass;

It wasn’t the world

Come over.

