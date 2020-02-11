Advertisement

The GSMA, the organizers of the Mobile World Congress, meet on Friday to decide whether to cancel the conference or not.

The GSMA recently announced that it would not cancel the conference because of the corona virus. However, as several companies have announced that they will not be attending the event, the London-based organizers may change their minds.

According to La Vanguardia, this typical general assembly takes place in Barcelona.

Even if the GSMA takes security measures, such as the entry ban for all people in the Chinese province of Hubei, when checking the temperature of the participants and all travelers in China, it must be demonstrated that they are outside of the country for 14 days before the event there is a possibility that it could still be canceled.

At the time of writing, several companies have withdrawn from MWC, including Nvidia, Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Gigaset, Umidigi, Vivo, Intel, Sony and Amdocs. In addition, TCL has canceled its keynote but is still planning to attend the event. Samsung is reported to be less represented at the conference this year. Even some hotels in Barcelona have announced that they will cancel hotel reservations.

While only about 10 percent of the companies drop the conference, this has an enormous impact on Hall 3, which is usually filled with large stands and is the most visited.

La Vanguardia interviewed researcher Oriol Mitjà who said “a single introduction would have a 20-30 percent chance of causing an outbreak.”

“But the transmission is high and difficult to control. With only three infections, there is a greater than 50 percent chance of an outbreak. “

He also believes that detection at airports using thermal scanners is unlikely to prevent travelers from entering the country.

Mitjà, professor of infectious diseases and global health, said that the cost of postponing the event is less than having to control a potential epidemic.

This article was written by La Vanguardia and translated with Google Translate.

Source: La Vanguardia

