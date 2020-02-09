Advertisement

Nirmala Sitharaman announced this on Sunday after meeting top industrialists about her budget in Calcutta.

Kolkata: The Narendra Modi government plans to reduce the frequency of rationalization of GST rates from the current trend every three months to once a year to end the “insecurity” that industry and government face. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this on Sunday after meeting top industrialists over her budget in Calcutta.

She appealed to all states to raise concerns about their finance ministers in the GST Council, claiming that by 2025 they would have laid the foundation for India to become a $ 5 trillion economy. Ms. Sitharaman dismissed West Bengali Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee’s complaint that her state was at a disadvantage in the budget.

Regarding the rationalization of the GST rates, Ms. Sitharaman said: “We discussed this in the GST Council. We have literally suggested to the GST Council to consider a situation where we would do any rationing, increase or decrease in the rate once a year rather than every three months. We will, because if the rate changes every three months, both the economy and the government will remain uncertain. “

She continued: “In the GST, a periodic change at a certain rate leads to an inversion problem such as reimbursement problems. So if a product’s rate of tax is suddenly lowered, there are a number of ripple effects. The ripple effect either affects refunds or companies cannot plan how much they have to put aside for taxation throughout the year. “

The finance minister added: “Similarly, the government, both the government and the central government, cannot assess what they will earn from the annual GST. Interest rate cuts or increases every three months when the GST council meets therefore regularly bring with them a certain degree of uncertainty. The companies do not understand and cannot estimate how much they are affected. “

“Given the constant change in interest rates every three months, the government cannot assess how much revenue is being generated,” said the finance minister. Ms. Sitharaman, who turned to the States to lodge a complaint with the GST Council, said that the Center alone would never be able to answer a call if the States said nothing when the companies were under their jurisdiction.

“Ministers of State should express the same concern in the GST Council. It is a federal structure in which the GST Council maintains healthy relationships with all state ministers. You can freely discuss and take a call. It is healthier for states to come through their ministers to express all of their concerns, ”she added.

