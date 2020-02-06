Advertisement

It is now a general chorus that this year’s Oscars are short of surprises, with which Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, and Brad Pitt pick up almost every other image this season; Bong Joon HoAnd Taika WaititiThe victories at the WGA Awards last weekend, apparently sealing the scenario races; and best-picture threat 1917 probably dominate most technical prizes. But there are 24 Oscar categories! No one, no one can realistically claim that they absolutely know who wins for the best documentary short or production design, and with the race with the original score seemingly nominated up to 15 times Thomas Newman for 1917 and 37-year-old newcomer Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker, who can possibly guarantee what happens next?

On this week’s Little Gold Men podcast, Mike Hogan, Richard Lawson, Katey Rich, and Joanna Robinson gather to make their last Oscar predictions, from all three short categories – discussed in detail last week – to the best showdown between 1917 and Parasite, which the team has evenly divided. They also discuss the BAFTA Film Awards and their impact on the race, which mainly comes down to how the leading leaders, in particular Joaquin Phoenix, made their case with impactful speeches. And then there is the whole mess with the Academy that all Oscar winners apparently tweet early – what in a week in which the Iowa caucuses were also included, proved that the Oscars are not immune to the chaos that now seems to contain everything else.

Listen to the above episode and read the general Oscar predictions from Vanity Fair for more information about who chooses what and why. You can also enter our interactive mood to make your own choices, read Mark Harris on the continuing uncomfortable growth spurt of the Academy, see how Charlize Theron and more stars started the Oscar week with Vanity Fair, and, well, take a look at VF.com – there’s a lot more Oscar coverage where it came from.

