The Hawaii women’s basketball team has achieved its longest winning series since the 2015-16 season – five consecutive – with a 63-51 win today at UC Santa Barbara.

Guard Julissa Tago scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, her sixth 20-point game of the season, and center Lauren Rewers came off the bench to match her best 16-point season.

UH (13-10, 7-3 Big West) remained in second place in the conference with six more games in the regular season.

UCSB first-year center Ila Lane, the second leading rebounder in the country with 12.9 per game, had 10 points and 12 rebounds at rest and finished with 20 points and 15 boards.

UH turned the game in the second quarter and held the Gauchos (9-13, 4-5) at three points in the period. It was 26-23 during the break.

Courtney Middap hit a running, left-handed shot to defeat the buzzer in the third quarter for a 42-35 lead.

A spurt from Tago brought the lead back to 10 early in the fourth. The Gauchos cut it into five, but Tago continued the attack. She had 11 points in the last period.

Rewards skipped rows of 3s for a 53-44 lead with less than five minutes.

UH swept the difficult coastal voyage in Central California for the second consecutive year.

