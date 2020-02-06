Advertisement

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL FOR THE HONOLULU STAR ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Cole Hogland (7) serves the ball during the second set of an NCAA men’s volleyball match against Queens today at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii’s number 1 men’s volleyball team looked at his reserves to drive past Queens tonight, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 2,545 was there to see that UH (10-0) kept most starters on the sidelines in his first official home game in 26 days. Instead, they welcomed a deep cast of characters who hit .434 in the .025 of the Royals.

The result never doubted after it was 13-10 in Set 1 and the UH reserves scored 12 straight runs to take the Queens set (4-5).

Max Rosenfeld led the Rainbow Warriors with nine kills on 11 swings (.818). First-year student Chaz Galloway added seven murders, just like Dimitrios Mouchlias. Jakob Thelle placed most of the competition and had 24 assists and six excavations.

UH will then take it to No. 14 Concordia Irvine at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles lost to UC Irvine in four sets in today’s first game of the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational.

