The head of the Delhi Congress, Subhash Chopra, resigned from his leadership role in state unity on Tuesday evening after the defeat of the Congress in the Delhi 2020 election. Not only was the party unable to win a single seat, it also lost its security deposits in all but three constituencies.

Subhash Chopra had assumed moral responsibility for the election debacle earlier that day. He then swore to rebuild and revive the party from the grassroots level. In the evening news about his departure appeared.

“The people’s mandate is against us, we accept it. We have decided to revive and rebuild the party,” said Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala at a press conference the night before.

“Attempts to polarize voters have been made by both parties (BJP and AAP) and have been somewhat successful,” said Chopra. However, the results showed that the people of Delhi were not with local authorities.

The extent of the party’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly’s polls was such that 63 out of 66 Congress candidates lost their security deposits. Alliance partner, Rashtriya Janata Dal, held the remaining four seats.

Congress had not won a seat in the 2015 Delhi general election, but managed to get 9.7 percent of the vote. This time it was completely decimated.

Surjewala said the party’s defeat in the state capital was disappointing, but said “we haven’t lost the fight, however.”

“The Congress Party will go back to the drawing board, recalibrate its policies and strategies, and build new leadership from the grassroots level. We are committed to raising the voice of Delhi people as responsible opposition and stakeholders for the progress of the national capital, ”Surjewala told reporters.

