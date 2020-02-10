Advertisement

The United States faces threats of espionage from a growing number of opponents who use new technology to undermine the country’s interests. This emerges from a new document released on Monday by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC).

Threats posed by “foreign intelligence agencies are becoming increasingly complex, diverse, and damaging to the interests of the United States,” says the National Counterintelligence Strategy for 2020-2022. “Foreign threat actors have become more dangerous because of the ease of access to advanced technology that threatens a wider range of targets with less risk.”

The strategy, which updates a version last published in 2015, lists Russia, China, Cuba, Iran and North Korea as notable government opponents. Non-governmental organizations such as Lebanese Hezbollah, ISIS and Al Qaeda, as well as other criminal and ideologically motivated organizations, are said to be “significant threats”.

The 11-page strategy warns that emerging technologies – including artificial intelligence, advanced encryption, and the “Internet of Things” – will make counterintelligence threats more difficult and require vigilance that goes beyond the government.

“With the private sector and democratic institutions increasingly under attack, this is no longer a problem that the US government can deal with alone,” said NCSC director William Evanina. “It requires a societal response that involves the private sector, an informed American public, and our allies.”

Evanina, who has headed the NCSC, a division of the Directorate of the National Intelligence Service since 2014, consistently warns that China is the greatest and longest-term threat to espionage for the United States. In public statements last week at the China Initiative Conference in Washington, DC, Evanina said Chinese intellectual property theft has caused an annual economic loss of up to $ 400 billion.

“This is a government problem. This is an FBI problem. This is an intelligence problem. This is an American problem,” Evanina said Thursday.

Event officials said there were 19 arrests related to Chinese industrial espionage this fiscal year, a number that is expected to either match or exceed the 24 arrests of the past fiscal year.

On Monday, the Department of Justice filed charges against four members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army for stealing the personal information of millions of Americans from the Equifax credit agency in 2017.

While protecting the U.S. economy is an important pillar of the counterintelligence strategy, the document also mentions strategic goals that protect the country’s critical infrastructure and supply chains and help fight cyber and other technology spies. It is also said that unspecified opponents “use a range of communication media to enable … covert campaigns of influence” that target public opinion in the United States and among its allies.

These influencing campaigns aim to “direct public opinion against the policies of the US government or in favor of foreign agendas, influence and deceive key decision-makers, change public perception and reinforce conspiracy theories,” the document said.

U.S. intelligence officials have repeatedly warned that Russia’s efforts to interfere in U.S. political processes have not waned since Moscow entered the 2016 presidential election. They have warned that China and Iran have also started influencing campaigns to promote their respective interests.

“Our opponents see deception or manipulation of the views of US citizens and policy makers as an effective, inexpensive, and low-risk way of achieving their strategic goals,” the NCSC strategy said.

