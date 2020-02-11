Advertisement

Jane Fonda is perhaps famous for her roles in Barbarella, Monster-in-Law, and, as we have already mentioned (because it is worth mentioning twice) on Grace and Frankie alongside Lily Tomlin, but Fonda also has a reputation as a guts activist. From February 10, 2020, Fonda held “15” Fire Drill Friday “protests,” including one on “the Friday before the red carpet of Oscars 2020,” reported page six.

Fonda is not the only famous face that fights climate change. During her pre-Oscars protest, she was “accompanied by the best actor winner Joaquin Phoenix, who spoke extensively about climate change and animal rights during his speech on Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles,” per page six. Her Grace and Frankie Costar, Sam Waterson, were arrested not only once but twice during a protest.

“I will be at the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and encouraged by the incredible movement that our youth has created,” wrote Fonda on her website. “I can no longer stand by and our elected officials empower the industries that destroy our planet for profit, ignore – and even worse – we cannot stand for this.”

