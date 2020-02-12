Kristin Cavallari may have moved from The Hills and left for Nashville with husband Jay Cutler, but that doesn’t mean she’s ignoring her friends on the west coast. Kristin Cavallari had a Hills reunion on Very Cavallari with Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge when they visited her in Nashville. And in a new clip from the episode they reveal an important secret behind the scenes that has almost changed the course of Hills’ history.

While the former Hills co-stars sit down in Nashville for dinner in the clip, they start talking about Kristin’s fallout with former best friend Kelly Henderson, who turned against her during the second season of Very Cavallari. “Cameras and a bit of fame, it brings out the true colors of people,” Audrina notes, reminding Heidi that she had experienced something similar to her own former best friend, Lauren Conrad, the head star of The Hills.

Heidi then drops the bomb that LC apparently tried to kick her off the show forever. “She turned on me. She said,” Okay, we’re not friends. You’re from the show, “Montag tells the girls. The reason for this spit? None other than Spencer Pratt, her now husband. ‘Oh. She said, “Oh, I don’t like Spencer. If you go out with him, you are not present. “And I said,” Then I’m out of the show. ” “

E! Entertainment on YouTube

It is clear that things did not go exactly in the plan of LC, given that Heidi and Spencer had survived her in her own show after LC became famous to leave The Hills for the final season. Cavallari replaced her and the bond between her, Heidi and Audrina, remains strong to this day. If Audrina had done it her way, they might just move to Nashville to be with Kristin full time.

“I love Kristin, we’ve kept in touch,” Audrina told E! in an interview on Tuesday, February 11. “The three of us had the best time. We have something like:” Heidi, let’s just move to Nashville and be in her show! “” She and Heidi still have West commitments, because they are planning the second season from The Hills: New Beginnings to be photographed ‘within a few weeks’. However, Audrina still “hopes” that Kristin will appear at the restart, so a new Hills reunion may be well underway.