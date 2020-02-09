Advertisement

Two years have passed since Apple launched the HomePod. Delivery to customers and in-store availability began on February 9, 2018 in the U.S., Australia, and the UK.

The HomePod started out at $ 349, but Apple cut its price to $ 299 in April 2019. Apple never announced sales of the HomePod and instead placed the speaker in the Wearables, Home and Accessories category, which set a quarterly record of $ 10 billion in sales in the last three months of 2019.

Much of the growth in Apple’s wearables business has been attributed to Apple Watch and AirPods. According to estimates, the global market share of the HomePod is only around five percent.

Advertisement

Pricing is the biggest obstacle to the HomePod. The speaker’s two biggest competitors, Amazon Echo and Google Home, have affordable models that are often available for $ 49 or less, while only one HomePod model is available for $ 299. However, this could change in the near future as Bloomberg reported last year that a cheaper HomePod with fewer tweeters could hit the market this year:

Apple is already working on a cheaper HomePod next year. The current $ 300 model didn’t sell very well. The new model will likely have two tweeters (a kind of speaker), in the current HomePod there are only seven, and Apple has marketed the HomePod as a premium speaker that also has Siri, unlike a personal assistant that also plays music. Early reviews agreed that the sound quality was excellent, but found Siri to be poor.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWYHHVvwzus (/ embed)

In recent years, Apple has made the HomePod more useful by adding features like handoff support, multi-user speech recognition, ambient noise, and multi-room audio. Aside from a potentially cheaper model, it remains to be seen when Apple will launch a second-generation HomePod. The current model, which will soon be launched in India, may have taken some time.

Advertisement