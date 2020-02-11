Advertisement

View presenter Sunny Hostin confronted Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar with her lack of support from black voters and her record as a district attorney.

Klobuchar did not answer Hostin’s question about the police persecution directly. Instead, the Democratic presidential candidate told Hostin that despite systematic racism in the criminal justice system, she is still proud of the work she has done for economic criminals, as well as a successful drug court that reduces the number of detained Africans by 12 percent and diversifying their Americans Offices.

Klobuchar also referred to her work on the First Step Act, which helps people prepare for jobs and classes after their detention, and reduces prison sentences, as an example of the work they have done to combat systemic racism.

Advertisement

Klobuchar cited the support of the black Minnesota community as evidence that if it can show more of them who they are, they can improve their numbers among black voters.

“Regarding my support in the African American community, I have always had strong support in my home elections and I have a number of leaders in the Minnesota African American community who have worked for me in places like California and Iowa, and that will go on, “she said.

“My challenge is to get people to know me,” continued Klobuchar. “My message of economic opportunities to invest in our schools – I think that’s important. I think my focus on voting rights – Sunny, I’m the leader on the bill to register every child in this country when it’s 18 I think that I am the leader on the bill to get rid of the hiking to get rid of the purges. “

According to the American public media, Klobuchar has not initiated criminal proceedings against police officers in fatalities when she was Minnesota’s district attorney in the Hennepin district. Instead, she left the decision to a large jury, even when the victims’ family members asked her to file charges.

Hostin also pressured Klobuchar on the Myon Burrell case, to which the candidate referred when she ran for the Senate in 2006. Burrell, a black teenager, was sentenced to life in 2002 for accidentally killing 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who killed her, was killed by a stray bullet. Then, 16, he was charged by Klobuchar’s office.

According to the Associated Press, Burrell has maintained his innocence. The lack of a weapon, fingerprints and DNA evidence, and evidence that has not been received or lost, including the investigators’ failure to review alibis, suggest that Burrell may have been innocent. One of his co-defendants insisted that he was actually the one responsible for Edwards’ death.

“How do you defend something like that from someone like me, the mother of a black boy, a black teenager? This would be my worst teenager,” said Hostin.

Klobuchar said Burrell’s case should be reopened and reviewed. “I asked the office and the courts to check the evidence,” she said. “We have to do that in the judiciary. I also worked intensively with the Innocence Project in my previous job, and we checked all the serious cases that had DNA evidence.”

Klobuchar’s campaign did not immediately respond to an emailed request for Newsweek comments.

Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during a campaign event on February 10 in Keene, New Hampshire.

Scott Eisen / Getty

Advertisement