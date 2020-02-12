Advertisement

A key House committee approved a bill to make the country’s capital the 51st state and sent it to the House of Representatives for full approval. This is the first time since 1993 that a bill to establish the state of Washington, D.C. has been reviewed and approved in a committee.

The House Oversight Committee adopted the Republican Minority Objection Bill, which introduced changes to impose abortion and arms control restrictions on the proposed state. The law has 220 co-sponsors and thus gives the impetus to pass the largely democratic house.

“The only message I can convey for such a historic achievement for the District of Columbia is gratitude,” said Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, the district’s non-voting representative.

The bill was intended to create a new state called Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who was born in neighboring Maryland. The new state would have two senators and a member of the House of Representatives.

Washington, D.C. is the twentieth city in the country. With over 700,000 residents, it has more people than two states, Wyoming and Vermont, and no less than Alaska and North Dakota.

DC citizens pay taxes and serve in the military. However, they are not fully represented in Congress. Unlike other small states that have two senators and only one member of Congress, D.C. no senators and only one delegate in the House of Representatives who cannot vote on the final adoption of a law.

During D.C. has a mayor and a city council with 13 members, Congress has the power to review and block all laws passed by the city government. The city budget also needs to be approved by Congress, which means that Congress members have prevented the city from subsidizing abortions for low-income women and legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana.

Stasha Rhodes, the spokesman for 51 for 51, a campaign to make DC a state, said in a statement that it was a “historic day.”

“Today is a historic day. This is the next day we have achieved a 200-year goal to fully represent the people of Washington, D.C.,” said Rhodes.

51 for 51 advocates for the removal of Filibuster in the Senate, which enables Senators to block legislation. Even if the bill to make DC a state is passed in the House of Representatives, the majority-controlled Senate is unlikely to get ahead.

Granting full representation of a state by the DC – including two senators – could affect the balance of the senate in a way that is unfavorable to Republicans. The district is firmly democratic; 90% of voters supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. Some Republicans fear that DC’s appointment as a state would only make Democrats two new senators, a decisive advantage for a party in such a divided Senate.

