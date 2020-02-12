Advertisement

Canadian bankruptcy applications are increasing and the country’s largest city is anything but immune. The Office of Superintendent of Bankruptcy (OSB) saw a rapid increase in bankruptcies in the Toronto area in the fourth quarter of 2019. Submissions have accelerated across the province of Ontario, with the country’s second largest growth in the past year. It appears that Toronto, which is growing faster, is driving this trend.

Bankruptcies vs. insolvencies

First, let’s cover some of the jargon that people outside of the financial sector may not be familiar with. There are two types of bankruptcies in Canada: consumer suggestions and bankruptcy. Consumer proposals are a formal agreement with creditors to repay debts at a fraction of the amount and / or over an extended period of time. Bankruptcy means that borrowers surrender their assets with a few exceptions to the exemption from certain unsecured debt instruments. Both are managed by a licensed bankruptcy administrator (LIT). Both are signs that a person or a company is over-indebted.

Neither is ideal, but one is a little less bad than the other. Consumer suggestions generally refer to smaller quantities and previous interventions. Bankruptcies are often for larger amounts and / or when more emergency aid is needed. With customer suggestions, users can keep more of their assets and less impact creditworthiness. Again, neither is a great situation – but one is a little bit better than the other. Bankruptcies are a better option for the borrower in certain situations. It’s about more. So if you actually want to file for bankruptcy, discuss it with a LIT. For today, that’s pretty much all you need to know to understand these statistics.

Toronto Insolvencies made a big leap towards the end of the year

Bankruptcies in the Toronto area increased rapidly at the end of last year. In the fourth quarter of 2019, 4,385 bankruptcy applications were filed, an increase of 19% compared to the previous year. In total, bankruptcies account for 1,114 of the applications submitted, which corresponds to an increase of 3.1% compared to the previous year. The other 3,271 registrations represent consumer suggestions, an increase of 25.6% over the previous year. Both segments are experiencing significant growth, but consumer suggestions are increasing.

Greater Toronto bankruptcy filings

The number of bankruptcy filings made in 2019 for both the Greater Toronto area and Ontario.

Source: OSB, Better Dwelling.

The number of bankruptcy filings in Toronto rose over 18% last year

Greater Toronto has seen similar growth throughout the past year. The region recorded 17,162 insolvency applications in 2019, an increase of 18.8% compared to the previous year. Bankruptcies account for 4,641 of these applications, an increase of 2.6% over the same period. Consumer suggestions make up the other 12,521 registrations per year, an increase of 26.1% over the previous year. There was a slight acceleration in the last quarter, but annual growth was not too far away.

Bankruptcy growth in Toronto

The percentage change for bankruptcy filings in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Source: OSB, Better Dwelling.

Greater Toronto is not alone with rising bankruptcies, and every province is experiencing a crisis. In fact, Canada had the highest number of registrations since the Great Recession last year. Ontario in particular saw growth of 15% over the previous year. This makes the province the second largest province for annual growth – which puts Ontario in first place for submissions. However, bankruptcies in the Greater Toronto area are increasing even faster, indicating that problems are occurring faster and faster.

