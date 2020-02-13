Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó described mass migration during a counter-terrorism conference in Vienna as a threat to humanity.

The Hungarian minister called on the United Nations (UN) to provide funds to fight global terrorism and the international organization to spend less on facilitating mass migration.

“(W) We call on the United Nations to include the fight against terrorism in its budget, to spend more on the global fight against terrorism and less on migration for the benefit of all citizens of the world,” said Szijjártó.

He went on to say that mass migration has been linked to at least 30 terrorist attacks since the 2015 migrant crisis, and proposed four steps to restore security in Europe, including the defeat of the Islamic State terror group, strengthening national borders and support communities that are fleeing terror and that the United Nations recognizes terrorism as a major threat to deal with.

The minister added that promoting mass migration could be “a very serious threat to all of humanity,” reports the Hungarian news program Hirado.

Szijjártó explicitly referred to the United Nations Global Migration Compact, which he had already criticized in 2018, and called it an attempt to legalize illegal immigration.

“However, the UN Pact is more dangerous because it is a global initiative, which means that it has a greater impact than (European) politics and is a risk to the whole world,” he said.

Hungary, along with several other countries, including the United States, Australia and Israel, rejected the migration pact. Another dozen countries abstained in December 2018.

Szijjártó was also extremely critical of the European Union’s migration policy and said in September that the political bloc had tried to “force mandatory migrant quotas into the throats of European countries”.

