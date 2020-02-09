Advertisement

Representative picture of Hyderabad

Bangalore: Hyderabad is the first Indian city to adopt a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) unanimously passed a resolution against the CAA on Saturday stating that it “has decided to support the Telangana government’s position against the Citizenship Amendment Act”.

The GHMC has a total of 150 seats, of which the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has 99 seats and the AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi, an ally of the TRS, has 44 seats. The remaining seats are held by the BJP (4 seats), the Congress (2) and the Telugu Desam Party (1).

The Assembly resolution also thanked Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, better known as KCR, for promising to bring a “government assembly resolution against the CAA” to the subsequent assembly.

On Republic Day, KCR had openly spoken out against the Citizenship Act and announced that it would call a meeting with ministers from across India to pressure the Modi government to repeal it.

Resolution causes NPR, NRC line

The resolution was controversial after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that it also violated the National Population Register (NPR).

Hyderabad is now the first Indian city to adopt a resolution against #NPR. @GHMCOnline adopted a resolution against #NPR

The resolution was adopted after former Mayor & @aimim_national Majid Hussein proposed and adopted it by @bonthurammohan

– Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 8, 2020

The Mayor of Hyderabad, Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, however, told ThePrint that the resolution was only against the CAA and not against the NPR or the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“It is very clear that the decision we made is only against CAA, not against NPR or NRC. It’s the government’s job to take a call, ”he said.

Rammohan also distanced himself from Owaisi’s tweet, saying it was a “separate statement” and not part of the decision.

However, Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri, an AIMIM member of the Telangana Legislative Council, said that the mayor had not read the prepared speech. “The resolution passed in the GHMC included the CAA and the NRC,” repeated Jafri.

A source in the Telangana government said that since the TRS’s position on the NPR is still unclear, the Hyderabad civil society has played it safe by not adopting a resolution against the NPR and the NRC.

“The tweet is typical of Owaisi’s policies to motivate the BJP and key Hindutva voters and earn political miles,” said political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy.

The CAA wants to make citizenship easier for non-Muslim refugees from the predominantly Muslim neighboring countries of India – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The NRC, whose erroneous implementation in Assam sparked intense controversy last year, is designed to identify illegal immigrants who have settled across India.

The NPR, which aims to identify long-term residents of an area for better social services and no documents, was first carried out under the UPA government.

