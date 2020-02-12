High performance SSDs are often difficult to transfer from one system to a system, which is sometimes required. Removable U.2 drives are easier to use, but more expensive and not everyone needs their features. ICY DOCK has unveiled its new case, which can accommodate up to four M.2 SSDs and fits into a conventional 5.25-inch bay so users can quickly remove and safely transport a drive.

The mobile ICY DOCK ToughArmor MB720M2K-B rack is made of metal and is therefore robust and has a lock to prevent unauthorized removal. The device has four MiniSAS HD connectors (SFF-8643) on special backplanes and two SATA power connectors with support for interlocks.

In order to ensure constant performance of the SSDs in the mobile rack, two fans, thermal pads for the M.2 drives and an integrated aluminum heat sink cover can be controlled. It also features EMI grounding technology and anti-vibration protection.

The ToughArmor MB720M2K-B is currently listed on the ICY DOCK website. So expect it to hit the market shortly. The pricing of the device is unclear.

Related reading

Source: ICY DOCK (via TechPowerUp)