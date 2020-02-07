Advertisement

Several Indians are on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Japan due to the outbreak of the corona virus, the government said on Friday. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said, however, that none of the Indians on board had tested positive for the virus.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said: “Many Indian crew members and some Indian passengers are on board the #DiamondPrincess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan for #Corona virus. According to the latest information from our message @IndianEmbTokyo, no one has tested positive. We follow developments closely. “

The Japanese Ministry of Health had previously confirmed that the number of people who tested positive for the novel corona virus on board the Diamond Princess off the Yokohama coast reached 61. The 61 confirmed patients are from Japan (28); the USA (11); Australia and Canada (seven); China (three); and the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Argentina (one), according to the authorities.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Rajya Sabha said that an estimated 80 Indian students are still living in the coronavirus-infested Chinese city of Wuhan. 70 of them wanted to remain at the time of the evacuation.

The Diamond Princess, which belongs to Carnival Corp. heard from Miami, was in a two-week quarantine in Yokohama on Monday after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

Around 3,700 people are on board the Diamond Princess, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670 people.

The new corona virus, which appeared in a Chinese market at the end of last year, killed more than 630 people and spread around the world. The latest figures from China show that over 30,000 people are infected in the country.

