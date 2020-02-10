Advertisement

FORT WAYNE, IND. – A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his mother was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Monday by a judge who described her as a “terrible crime”.

Cordell Hughes, 41, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to killing his mother Carmen Hughes, 60, in their apartment in northeastern Indiana.

Police officers found the former postal worker dead in a chair in her home. The carotid artery and the carotid artery were severed and she had a second stab wound in the left lung.

“This was a terrible crime,” said Allen County Superior Court judge David Zent. “The photos show what a brutal event it was.”

Cordell Hughes informed the police that he had reached his mother and found the door unlocked. Detectives said he tried unsuccessfully to use their debit card.

