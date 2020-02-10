Advertisement

The Associated Press called Zack Gottsagen a “Breakthrough Entertainer” in 2019, after his lead role in the Peanut Butter Falcon. In the independent film, Gottsagen Zak, a young man with Down’s syndrome, runs away from his assisted living to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. Along the way Zak befriends a troubled fisherman (Shia LaBeouf), who is also on the run. The two become allies and forge a friendship that really transcends film and screen.

LaBeouf even credits Gottsagen with helping to become sober – and stay so. As The Hollywood Reporter explains, LaBeouf went to drink one night after work and was arrested, endangering the film’s future and creating a tense working environment, especially for LaBeouf. “I’m on the set, can’t look anyone in the eye, and the only person I feel gives me any kind of connection, without judgment, is Zack,” LaBeouf told the Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast. “He looked into my eyes and said: I’m going to paraphrase:” Don’t be kidding me, this is my only chance. “

