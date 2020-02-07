Advertisement

VICTORIA – Attorney General David Eby’s move from an outright opponent of no-fault insurance to an architect and a leading advocate of B.C.’s new no-fault system went slowly over 14 months.

It had to be admitted that he had misjudged the cruelty of the fight against reforms by personal injury lawyers, horror stories about how the existing system is still failing, the help of top officials from Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and the warnings of massive rates hikes in the next few walks Years, although his controversial earlier reforms have been successful.

“I was confident that the legal system could change faster than it actually is,” Eby told Postmedia News. “And at the time, I had an inadequate understanding of how worried British Columbia was about its auto insurance rates.

“I also had an insufficient understanding of how poorly the existing system supports people who have had an accident.”

Eby has worked quietly to develop car insurance in BC that is not his fault. since november 2018, after they were convinced that only a dramatic reform could prevent the rebound in premiums.

The Attorney General convened a group of Deputy Ministers at the end of 2018. They started to examine the political advantages of comprehensive insurance. Such a system bans most lawsuits, saving billions in ICBC fees. Serious talks started in spring 2019. Senior officials from Manitoba and Saskatchewan were brought on board to help.

The trip culminated in a series of cabinet meetings without fault, which began last summer and continued until December when Prime Minister John Horgan finally gave the green light to continue.

Eby said he knew the system was back in November 2018 when Insurance Corp. of B.C. told him that his new cap on pain and suffering for light car injuries was on track to save $ 1 billion annually – but not enough to stop a forecast 36 percent increase in the rate over the next five years.

“It’s not what people asked for,” he said. “You didn’t say you should do your best to keep interest rates at four percent. They said where we are is too expensive for us. And I didn’t see reducing the benefits as a very credible option. “

The NDP government has already felt heat from car drivers, whose premiums have risen unhappily, despite the reforms at ICBC. A redesign of the tariffs in September 2018 meant that the bill jumped for inexperienced drivers and in some cases exceeded the cost of tuition.

The prospect of complex reforms, unpopular interest rate hikes and further years of “hunting for additional savings” to barely bring ICBC finances into the profit zone is simply unsustainable.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby.

Gerry Kahrmann /

PNG

The lawyers’ personal legal challenges to the ICBC reforms and an advertising campaign specifically targeting Eby were also found to be lengthy battles.

“It was a street fight with a lot of former legal colleagues and some people who I would even call friends of law who fought every reform tooth and nail as hard as possible,” said Eby. “And I realized that it would take us three to five years to get where we need it.”

At around the same time, a woman from Vancouver wrote to Eby in a letter that her auto insurance bill had risen to $ 1,900 a year and she was having a hard time affording to keep her home.

“I can’t get insurance anywhere else,” she wrote. “How is someone like me living in BC? should live? “

Eby wrote back that while her insurance was expensive, it was still a pretty good deal. But he said it was beginning to gnaw at him that his claim was wrong because even her high rate didn’t buy her enough insurance to adequately insure her for a crash.

“I kept the letter on my desk,” said Eby. “It was a memory that I had to make better.”

He also met a woman who had hit an elk with her vehicle and was paraplegic. She had struggled to survive below ICBC’s old maximum of $ 150,000 in medical expenses. Eby said he had learned that even the new $ 300,000 level he set in 2019 was “totally inadequate” for her.

Eby said he realized that the woman’s situation would have been dramatically better under a no-fault system where care could have continued with regular payments for the rest of her life instead of a one-time judicial settlement.

When he approached nothing, Eby had a problem. He had already publicly excluded comprehensive insurance in 2017.

“If you report to ICBC and claim that the problem is with the lawyers, you are reducing the opportunities people have to get the rehabilitation and support they need,” he told Postmedia News at the time. “That’s why no-fault is really off the table for me.”

Or as he simply put it in another interview: “We don’t make mistakes.”

Today Eby admits that he was wrong.

An important argument he made three years ago – often repeated by no fault of critics – was that ICBC was so aggressive in fighting the cost of the damage. So when people’s ability to sue is removed, they are deprived of the last weapon they had against a company that mistreated them.

This is still worrying, even if ICBC is not at fault, Eby said. The only solution is “significant cultural change” within ICBC. Without fault, the company would be released from the “hypocritical position”, on the one hand it has to rehabilitate injured drivers and, on the other hand, it would represent the indebted driver in court to argue that the victims are not really as injured as they claim.

“That means they are not good at it,” said Eby. “People don’t understand what their job is. And it’s easy for someone to reconcile their rejection of benefits with what’s best for the company.”

The group of deputy ministers also looked closely at the full and partial privatization of the ICBC, which the B.C. Liberals have advocated. They also examined the Alberta model, a private system with partial payment restrictions set by the government.

“The answer to this question was no. Not only would it increase rates for everyone under 35 by about 17 percent, it would also result in us somehow having to offset existing liabilities at ICBC,” said Eby.

“So you’re talking about higher interest rates, a negative impact on government results, and the same benefits that are currently being seen.”

Last March, Eby heard that CEOs of public auto insurers were visiting Manitoba and Saskatchewan BC. for an industry event. He asked her to meet.

Both provinces have comprehensive insurance and less interest pressure than before Christ. Manitoba has requested a one percent cut this year. Saskatchewan, which has a hybrid system with an opt-out option, saw no rate increase in five years.

When Eby sat down with the CEOs, he had just announced that ICBC would need a 6.3 percent rate hike in 2019.

“If I could describe their attitude towards BC, it was as if they felt sorry for us,” said Eby. “We seem to have the worst of two systems – a complete crime system with the political responsibility of a public auto insurer.”

Both Manitoba and Saskatchewan offered to help ICBC compile actuarial data that show how their experience can save B.C. without errors. let achieve. What followed was months of quiet work among the three provinces that a B.C. System that reflects the structure of Manitoba but offers the higher advantages of Saskatchewan.

Eby said the situation worsened in mid-2019 when the government’s attempt to limit the number of reviews was contested by the Trial Lawyers Association. ICBC saw savings of $ 400 million when a court sided with the lawyers.

Eby said he was also horrified by the case of an ICBC victim who received a $ 127,362 severance payment but didn’t take home $ 22,874 until the legal costs were deducted, including $ 9,000 Photocopy fees, as detailed in a Mike Smyth column in The Province.

In this case, the law firm also gave the client 10 percent of the money to cover legal costs that he would later draw directly from the comparison.

“So the person essentially paid interest on their own money,” said Eby. “It just felt exaggerated, as if the system had completely detached itself from caring for the person it was supposed to be.”

He issued a warning shot against trial lawyers in October 2019: “When implementing these reforms, you should be careful about what you want, as there will not be many options for the government afterwards.”

At that point, Eby knew that he was not to blame.

“I made up my mind,” he said. “But I was still trying to convince my colleagues.”

The cabinet made a decision in December to continue.

It was “a long discussion,” Eby admits.

Now the sale of this decision is coming to the public.

