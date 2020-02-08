Advertisement

Today, the Fast and Furious series is closest to a vast, interconnected story. Yet, long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Universal created his own shared universe. From the 1920s to the 1950s, Universal was synonymous with monster movies.

Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the wolf man, the mummy and others were everywhere on film screens. And these characters often crossed each other in interesting ways in each other’s films. With the upcoming release of The Invisible Man, Universal could try – again – to revive his classic monsters.

Elisabeth Moss at the Screen Actors Guild Awards | Rich Fury / Getty Images

Advertisement

A new version of “The Invisible Man” will be coming to the cinema soon

Directed by Leigh Whannell, the new film Elizabeth Moss plays as Cecilia Kass, who escapes an abuse relationship with scientist Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). But when her ex dies in an apparent suicide, Cecilia is tormented in a very different way. Believing that Adrian is still chasing her, Cecilia has to prove that he is still alive, despite the fact that no one can see him.

To say that The Invisible Man de H.G. Re-interpreting Wells is an understatement. The new film brings the central concept into a modern context. But more interestingly, it raises a number of other questions. Themes such as domestic violence, post-traumatic stress disorder and paranoia are now emerging as never before. And by focusing on a woman, it feels especially at the right time, given the recent social and political events.

Writer / director Leigh Whannell has a strong track record in horror

Moreover, the involvement of Whannell is also a good omen for The Invisible Man. The actor / writer / director is probably best known for writing and starring in Saw of 2004. That film naturally kicked off a long-running franchise, the first of which wrote two follow-up pieces.

Similarly, Whannell grew up again with Saw Director James Wan on Insidious. Whannell has written and appeared in all four submissions of that series and 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3 even served as his directorial debut. The Insidious franchise also brought Whannell to Blumhouse Pictures, the company behind The Invisible Man.

If Blumhouse sounds familiar to your horror fans there, it certainly should. The production house is behind some of the most discussed horror franchises of the past decade, including Paranormal Activity, The Purge and Happy Death Day. Blumhouse also gives filmmakers famous creative freedom in exchange for a small budget.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSBsNeYqh-k (/ embed)

“The Invisible Man” can finally start Universal’s “Dark Universe”

This more economic approach to film making has worked incredibly well for Blumhouse in the past. Without the burden of an excessive budget, films can make a profit much faster. Especially this less-is-more mentality is perfectly suited for horror.

Universal tried to breathe new life into all its classic monsters in the opposite way. Dracula Untold of 2014 has looked at the title character more realistically, but the $ 70 million production budget and the lukewarm performance of the register have killed all hope for more.

Then Universal tried again and spent $ 125 million on the critically mocked The Mummy. Even with Tom Cruise the audience passed on the proposed ‘Dark Universe’. A whole series of films – including The Invisible Man with Johnny Depp – had disappeared. And Universal went back to the drawing board.

The Invisible Man from Blumhouse could be the new start that the Universal monsters need. The studio takes these iconic characters one by one and makes them scary. Instead of shoe horns in a shared universe, it builds piece by piece. Will the audience see the characters of Whannell cross with people like Dracula and the Wolf Man? Possible. But let’s hope the audience actually sees The Invisible Man.

The Invisible Man plays in theaters on February 28, 2020.

Advertisement