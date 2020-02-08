Advertisement

The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Saturday that it would review reported inconsistencies in 95 neighborhoods at Monday gatherings. Any corrections will be made by 12 noon. CT Monday, the party announced.

“The IDP has initiated the review process for the requested districts. All corrections will be released in a single update before Monday, 12 noon CEST – reported prior to the allocation of national delegates,” the IDP said in a statement on Saturday. The IDP also found that the 95 counties total 5% of the total number of counties in Iowa.

The scheduled date ensures that the Iowa results will be officially announced ahead of the New Hampshire Democratic primary, which will take place on February 11th.

Democratic candidates were required to provide evidence by 12 noon CT Saturday, “Inconsistencies between the reported results and the official record of results from each district on the night of the meeting,” said the IDP. The party received reports from the campaigns of Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

After a chaotic delay, due in part to a new app reporting the results of the Iowa Caucuses, the results from 100% of the counties finally came in late Thursday, three days after the Caucuses. No national delegates had been awarded until the results were reviewed.

With 100% of the districts reported, Sanders remained at the top of the “referendum”, while Buttigieg had a slight lead among state delegates.

Adam Brewster contributed to the reporting.

