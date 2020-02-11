Advertisement

After the Iranian minister for information and communication technology published a picture of a “space suit” on his Twitter account, it quickly turned out to be a children’s play costume with a sewn-on Iranian flag.

Polygraph.info, a fact-checking website, reported that Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi released the tweet with the word “space suit #brightfuture” just before Iran tried to launch a satellite to mark the 41st anniversary of the Iranian Islamic people Celebrate revolution.

Shortly afterwards, Twitter users noticed the similarity of the suit in the photo to an outfit that was available from several online retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Wonder Costumes. The telltale rectangles on the front, in which the original stains of the costume appear to be removed, confirm this theory.

Advertisement

Children in astronaut costumes.

Wal-Mart

Social media users in the country quickly mocked Jahromi, pointing out where the outfit came from, and using the costume to take several pictures through Photoshop.

One put the shiny suit on the Apollo 11 astronauts, while another compared the material to glittering sneakers.

On the same day, Jahromi fearlessly met with a group of students and informed them that Iran wanted to plant a flag on the moon as part of an expanded space program.

The country’s space agency was founded in 2004 and achieved orbital launch capabilities in 2009. Iran has yet to put humans into orbit, but have fired monkeys, turtles and earthworms.

The nation has launched a particularly aggressive propaganda campaign in the past few weeks, which has been theorized in part in response to an assault on Baghdad by the United States last month when Qassem Soleimani was killed by the United States.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the Iranian government has reverse engineered the U.S. Navy’s surveillance drone MQ-4 Triton and can now deactivate it from a distance of hundreds of kilometers. According to analysts, this is extremely unlikely.

Internal propaganda also drives Iran’s speculative scientific achievements. The Drive reported that in January 2019, the government put up an advertising billboard in Tehran’s Valiasr Square that featured the U.S. Space Shuttle as a complement to the Iranian space program.

This is a large #IRGC propaganda billboard installed on Valiasr Square in #Tehran to mark the 40th anniversary of their Islamic uprising / revolution. You painted a #US #NASA space shuttle as a symbol of the mythical achievements of the # Iranian Islamic regime in the aerospace industry! pic.twitter.com/JkuKZ44lgf

– Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 17, 2019

According to Space.com, the latest Iranian satellite launch, Zafar 1, failed to orbit on Sunday due to low speed. Jahromi commented on Twitter with the words: “FALCON 9, Juno II, ATLAS, PROTON M, ANTARES are just a few examples of false starts in the USA. But we are unstoppable! We will have other large Iranian satellites soon!”

Advertisement