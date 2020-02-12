Two wins out of two and a chase to England. It’s not just Andy Farrell’s senior team that has the wind in their back in these six nations.

Ireland’s U20’s Mark Hernan and Luis Faria celebrate after beating Wales. Photo: INPHO / Morgan Treacy

If anything, with the maximum of 10 points from bonus points against Scotland and Wales in the first two rounds, it is the Irish U-20s who will go into a joint open training session tomorrow with Farrell’s team in Cork as form horses.

Under-20 flanker Mark Hernan looks forward to the opportunity to get in touch with the seniors of the Cork Institute of Technology, while Noel McNamara, the defending champion of Six Nations, will face the undefeated English in Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton in nine days.

The captain of the Leinster Seniors Schools Cup, who won last season with St. Michael, rose to international U20 rugby with flying colors, scoring two goals in Musgrave Park last Friday in the 36:22 win over Wales the Leinster A striker is thrilled to compete against Ireland’s test stars.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how some of these guys tick and what we can learn from them,” said 19-year-old Hernan. “Because they are obviously one of the best teams in the world and the best players in the world.

“It will be good to see how they are in daily training and try to pick up the habits they are going to do. Obviously, this is in the back of your mind that you want to try to get there, but obviously it could go a long way so you’re just trying to stand out from the best in the world. “

Hernan has heard all the stories of previous training sessions with Irish men and the often prickly edge of contact procedures. Although he’s prepared for anything, the focus will be on getting as much information as possible from Farrell’s players.

“I’ve heard a few stories from guys I know in recent years. But yes, I think we’re just trying to get as much out of it as possible, and it could be a coherent wave when a boy comes in a bit like one Dispute in which we are all.

“We don’t really think about the stuff, it’s just what we can make of it. Andy Farrell is obviously an incredible coach, so he only learns from him and the players.”

There is no doubt that the U20s are a tight-knit group and have built team spirit since their training camp in front of the Six Nations in East Cork.

“After the Fota Island Camp, just before the Scottish game, there was a huge sense of collectivity and cohesion,” said Hernan. “It’s good.

“The more you play, the better you understand how different players are, how they play, and it’s easy to adapt to different circumstances. Play with boys because you may not have the same center partnerships, row partnerships, so you have to one naturally adapts to things.

“It is helpful to get to know guys from outside the field with different backgrounds, provinces and so on. I’m looking forward to the game in England in two weeks.”

Despite the immediate focus on a challenging training camp, Hernan admitted that it is difficult to ignore the upcoming crunch match against England.

“Now that we have two weeks, we can really prepare for the English game in the city. We won’t focus very much on it, there will be a huge emphasis on our game and how we want to play. ” and our preparation.

“But it is always in the back of your mind that this is one of the greatest games that you can play at a young age. It will always be a big one, but as I said, we only look at ourselves and the other.” In the next two weeks, you can prepare yourself well for two weeks and get started immediately. “