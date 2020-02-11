Advertisement

WASHINGTON – Anthony Beauvillier scored two goals, Josh Bailey had three assists and the New York Islanders held Alex Ovechkin at 698 career goals when he defeated the Washington Capitals 5-3 Monday night.

With all eyes on Ovechkin’s attempt to become the eighth member of the NHL’s 700-goal club, the islanders plunged a 5-1 lead and gave the capitals a second consecutive loss at home. Washington also lost central defender Evgeny Kuznetsov due to a scary-looking upper body injury when he was slammed on the boards in the second section.

Beauvillier scored the first two goals of the game and used the defensive miscues of the Capitals. The following goals from Leo Komarov, Devon Toews and Jordan Eberle brought the hook to goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov from Washington, who allowed five of 20 strikes but should not be held responsible for four of them.

This was the second game in a row in which the Capitals pulled their starting goalkeeper. Braden Holtby, who scored seven goals in 25 strikes behind a similarly weak defensive performance against Philadelphia on Saturday, stopped all twelve strikes this time, which he was relieved to see.

Islander Thomas Greiss scored 25 saves to clinch his 16th win of the season. Barry Despite improved to 4-0 as an Islanders coach in Washington since leading Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Despite the opponents reaffirmed on Monday, Ovechkin was the top scorer in NHL history. The offensive star, with whose help he developed into a better all-round player, had come very close to his 699th career goal with Despite Watching.

In the middle of the first half, a shot by John Carlson from Ovechkin and the defender of the islanders Johnny Boychuk was deflected past the goal. It took the official goal scorers a few minutes to score from Carlson, not Ovechkin, as the puck only hit Boychuk.

Teammate T.J. Oshie scored a power play goal from Ovechkin’s trademark in the left attack circle in the second. Then Greiss turned Ovechkin aside on his best chance of the night early in the third.

New York won for the fourth time in six games, consolidating its position in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

NOTES: Nevertheless, it was decided to include big striker Ross Johnston instead of rookie Kieffer Bellows because of the size of the capital. Johnston fought Garnet Hathaway in the second period. After D Radko Gudas’ 2-7 loss to the Flyers, Washington scratched Nick Jensen.

NEXT

Islanders: Semyon Varlamov is expected to return home against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Capitals: Ovechkin will continue its pursuit of 700 goals when a three-game trip to the Colorado Avalanche begins on Thursday in the Colorado Avalanche.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Further AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

