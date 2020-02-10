CORTLAND COUNTY, NJ (WSYR-TV) – An Ithaca man faces DWI charges after crashing his car into an electricity pylon in Cortland County.
On February 7, 29-year-old Aliester Wells-Burlingame from Ithaca drove shortly after 1 a.m. on Route 215 near Bennie Road in the city of Cortlandville when he was unable to make a turn. The Wells-Burlingame vehicle crossed the other lane and then left the lane where it sheared an electricity pylon, causing power lines to fall.
After an investigation, Wells-Burlingame was found intoxicated and arrested. One of his passengers was under the age of 17, which means he is at risk of a child’s well-being.
Wells-Burlingame received an entry ticket and will appear in court on February 24.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Host chat 10/02/20
- The Ithaca man facing DWI charges after smashing car into electricity pylon
- $ 25,000 grant helps teenagers in Syracuse
- Dr. Tanya Pellettiere breaks off the controversy surrounding the halftime show
- Megadeth, Lamb of God, to play in CNY
For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9