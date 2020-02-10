The Ithaca man facing DWI charges after smashing car into electricity pylon

Advertisement

CORTLAND COUNTY, NJ (WSYR-TV) – An Ithaca man faces DWI charges after crashing his car into an electricity pylon in Cortland County.

On February 7, 29-year-old Aliester Wells-Burlingame from Ithaca drove shortly after 1 a.m. on Route 215 near Bennie Road in the city of Cortlandville when he was unable to make a turn. The Wells-Burlingame vehicle crossed the other lane and then left the lane where it sheared an electricity pylon, causing power lines to fall.

After an investigation, Wells-Burlingame was found intoxicated and arrested. One of his passengers was under the age of 17, which means he is at risk of a child’s well-being.

Wells-Burlingame received an entry ticket and will appear in court on February 24.





