Advertisement

The outbreak of the corona virus has claimed its first IPO victim in Hong Kong.

Daikiya Group Holdings, a Japanese restaurant chain, is no longer listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which was originally scheduled for Friday.

Advertisement

The company “decided at that time not to continue the stock offer and the proposed listing on the board of directors … due to consideration of several factors, including prevailing market conditions,” Daikiya said in a stock exchange application filed on Wednesday. Investors who have applied to subscribe for their new shares will receive a full refund.

The company planned to raise up to HK $ 200 million (US $ 25.7 million) from the IPO by selling 100 million shares at a price of HK $ 1.6 to HK $ 2 each. It is unclear whether the company will resume listing later.

The world’s best IPO motor comes to a standstill

Daikiya is pulling out of the listing as Hong Kong deal makers are already struggling to cope with the effects of the rapidly spreading disease, now officially known as Covid-19. The two-week mandatory quarantine for mainland Chinese travelers coming to Hong Kong has hampered essential preparatory work for the IPO, from due diligence to roadshows.

The epidemic clouded the prospects for the city’s $ 40 billion IPO market, making Nasdaq the world’s leading stock exchange for the second year in a row.

Investors could also be concerned about Daikiya’s business as consumers are likely to avoid restaurants after confirming that nine people were infected with the corona virus after attending a family dinner during the lunar new year.

Daikiya operates 15 restaurants in Hong Kong, including 13 Japanese all-you-can-eat restaurants and two à la carte restaurants. According to the prospectus of the market research company China Insights Industry Consultancy, it has a 37 percent market share in the Japanese all-you-can-eat kitchen segment in Hong Kong.

SEM Holdings, a Macau-based electrical engineering company, is expected to go public on Friday at Hong Kong’s GEM, the second stock exchange. It is unclear whether the listing will go as planned.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article about the South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post, download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.

,

Advertisement