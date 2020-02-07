Advertisement

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court rejected a petition on Friday challenging the detention of the Kashmir Bar Association president, Mian Abdul Qayoom, under the Public Security Act (PSA).

Qayoom was arrested on August 5 last year – the day the center announced the lifting of Article 370 – and has been detained since then. The 76-year-old was later transferred to a prison in Agra, where his health deteriorated. He was taken to Tihar Prison in Delhi last week.

When judge Tashi Rabstan rejected the petition, he described personal freedom as the most valued freedoms guaranteed in Article 22 of the Constitution, but with one limitation. He cited Supreme Court observations in the case of “The Secretary of the Government, the Public (Law and Order-F) and Another Against Nabila and Another (2015),” which said, “When individual freedom conflicts interferes with people’s interests If the security of the state or the maintenance of public order is guaranteed, the freedom of the individual must give way to the greater interest of the nation. “

The court also quoted the Greek thinker Sophocles and said, “The law can only be enforced if fear supports it.”

However, the subjective satisfaction of the detention agency in arresting a person or not cannot be assessed objectively by a court. A court is not a suitable forum for examining the merits of an administrative decision to detain a person, ”said Judge Rabastan in his judgment.

The petitioners in their opposition had questioned the reasons for the detention of Qayoom and said that the district judge signed the same “without consideration and without going through the reasons for the detention”.

“According to the petitioner, the reasons for the detention are vague, indefinite, uncertain and unfounded, since they are also ambiguous and lack material and essential details, which has made it impossible for the claimant to effectively present his detention to the responsible person Authority. ” The petitioners had submitted.

However, the court also found that the basic concept of preventive detention is that “detaining the person is not about punishing them for what they have done, but intercepting and preventing them from doing so.” “

(With input from PTI)

