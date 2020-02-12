February 12, 2020, 12:23 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted: Feb 12, 2020 at 12:23 pm
Updated: February 12, 2020, 12:52 p.m.
by
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SEATTLE, Washington (AP) – A judge at the King County Superior Court has denied most of a legal challenge to Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976. Judge Marshall Ferguson said Wednesday that King County and a coalition of cities in Washington had not borne the heavy burden of the demonstration that the $ 30 auto-tab measure was unconstitutional for most of its claims.
However, the judge reserved the judgment on two issues: whether the initiative unlawfully affects the city of Burien’s contracting authority and whether a requirement that the vehicle ratings are based on the values of the Kelley Blue Book unlawfully favors a private company.
Officials say the measure would relieve transportation budgets.
RELATED: The King Co. judge issues an injunction temporarily blocking the $ 30 measure for the Auto tab
RELATED: Seattle, counties ask judges to block $ 30 auto tab measure
RELATED: King County is preparing to file a lawsuit about the legality of I-976
RELATED: The I-976 measure could cost Spokane $ 3 million in revenue
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE RELATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.