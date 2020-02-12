February 12, 2020, 12:23 p.m.

SEATTLE, Washington (AP) – A judge at the King County Superior Court has denied most of a legal challenge to Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976. Judge Marshall Ferguson said Wednesday that King County and a coalition of cities in Washington had not borne the heavy burden of the demonstration that the $ 30 auto-tab measure was unconstitutional for most of its claims.

However, the judge reserved the judgment on two issues: whether the initiative unlawfully affects the city of Burien’s contracting authority and whether a requirement that the vehicle ratings are based on the values ​​of the Kelley Blue Book unlawfully favors a private company.

Officials say the measure would relieve transportation budgets.

