The city of Surrey has been instructed to stop issuing tickets to Uber drivers for operations in the city after a B.C. Judgment of the Supreme Court judge.

Doug McCallum, the mayor of Surrey, tried to prevent Uber from operating and had the statutes expelled Uber drivers for $ 500 a day. McCallum had sided with the taxi industry and said that he would not support the rideshare.

He was now forced to give up this month-long fight against the carpool. McCallum said the city will now work to create the same conditions for ridesharing and taxis.

Judge Veronica Jackson ruled that the rules of procedure had wrongly checked the drivers and that they would face loss of revenue if they continued to be fined.

Existing tickets, which were given to Uber drivers, are expected to be cleared shortly, according to Michael van Hemmen, head of the Uber branch in Western Canada.

The Vancouver Taxi Association also lost its legal offer to prevent carpooling in Vancouver after the judge dismissed the lawsuit.

Source: CBC News

