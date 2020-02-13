Former Canadian People’s Party candidate Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson [left] and transgender activist Jenn Smith outside of BC. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday.

A judge has ordered the father of a transgender teen who has violated several court orders not to give further interviews about his child’s case.

B.C. Supreme Court judge Michael Tammen also ordered that a video containing an interview with the father that was posted online in the past few days be removed from the Internet.

The move came after the teenager’s lawyers went to court over concerns that the father and some of his supporters – including former Canadian People’s Party candidate Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson and political activist Jenn Smith – violated publication bans or previous court orders in the EU had violated case.

The bans prevent the identification of the teenager and his father and mother, as well as the names of the health professionals involved in providing the teenagers with medical treatments for the transition to boys.

The court orders that the father should not discuss the details of the case were made after the B.C. The Court of Appeals upheld a decision in January to continue medical treatment. The father had resisted the testosterone injection treatments while the mother supported her.

Tammen issued his orders on Wednesday, according to the parties, including lawyer Sarah Chaster, who informed him that the father had given interviews that had been posted online on multiple platforms and that violated the prohibitions.

Chaster, who represents the teenager, said the interviews were “deliberate” violations of the prohibitions, and included the father identifying himself and naming the doctors involved in the case.

She said an interview released on February 7 was removed two days later at the teenager’s lawyers’ request, but the father then took part in a second one-hour interview, this time with Thompson. In the second video, the father talked extensively about the case under his own name, identified himself as the teenager’s father, and referred to his child as his daughter, all of which violated court orders, Chaster said.

The video, which was posted on Twitter and YouTube, was only removed after correspondence with the social media companies, but remains online elsewhere, Chaster said.

The material published online by Smith also violated the prohibitions by naming the father and the doctors, she said.

An online interview with Smith and the father was scheduled for Wednesday evening, but the judge, who cited earlier court orders, put an end to this.

“What it clearly means is that you can’t give interviews that are likely to be broadcast in some form, and that’s exactly what happened here,” the judge told the father. “You just don’t have the right, sir. Do you understand that part of it?”

The father replied: “I fully understand this part of it, yes.”

The judge reminded the father of the ban on the names of the parties in the case and said he had violated the orders.

“You mustn’t do that, sir, you’re violating the court order,” said the judge.

“I mean, the reason why I do or do it is because I take my child’s wellbeing in my heart,” said the father.

The judge warned the father that the teenagers’ lawyers may return to the court if the law was further violated, and attempted to be cited for disregarding the court and to have serious consequences.

Tammen also asked Thompson and Smith not to commit further violations of the prohibitions and court orders.

Thompson, who argued that the transgender treatment problem in Canada was a “living, breathing nightmare,” said she was at the mercy of the court. There was loud applause in the public gallery after her comments, and the judge ordered people to stop clapping into the courtroom.

