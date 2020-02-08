Advertisement

JACKSON, miss. – A federal appeals court ruled that a lawsuit over a lost dog in Mississippi can continue after the dog’s owner has died.

The dispute is about a German shepherd named Max, who jumped out of the window in 2015 and fled from his owner’s house in Hattiesburg. Max had come loose when medical help was given to his owner Charles Holt, who fell and could not get up.

Holt was more than 90 years old at the time. He was hospitalized after the fall.

Max was captured weeks after his escape and confiscated from an animal shelter. Further weeks passed before Holt was notified, according to court records, that his dog was at the animal shelter. When Holt tried to take his dog back, the animal refused on the orders of the city.

A judge from the city court ordered the shelter to keep Max because the dog was said to be a threat to the people who care for Holt. A district judge later approved this decision.

Holt then filed a federal complaint that the city had robbed him of his property, Max, without initiating due process. A district judge threw his complaint back and Holt appealed.

The 5th U.S. Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that despite Holt’s death, questions about his ownership would remain. The court of appeal has sent it back to a district court for further review.

“Dogs are owned by Mississippi law,” the appeals court said.

The appeals court did not announce whether Max was still alive.

