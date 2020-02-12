WEST PALM BEACH – A Florida jury on Wednesday found a Chinese woman not guilty of committing house demolitions in President Donald Trump’s part-time residence in Palm Beach.

However, the jury found 56-year-old Jing Lu guilty of violently resisting a police officer during her arrest on December 18. The incident was the second time in 2019 that a Chinese citizen has been charged with trespassing at Trump’s Florida resort.

The prosecutor informed the jury that Lu had deliberately intervened in a “calculated” and “planned” manner. She has been detained since the December 18 incident because her US visa has expired.

Ignoring a warning to leave the site, she returned through a side entrance and continued taking photos.

Lu, who testified through a Mandarin interpreter, said that she paid $ 200 for a Chinese travel guide to deliver to various locations in South Florida. She said her language barrier had prevented her from understanding a security guard’s order to leave the property.

Guard Murray Fulton told the jury he had made his warnings clear with hand gestures.

Lu’s guide then took her to the Worth Avenue shopping area in Palm Beach, where two police officers stopped her in Palm Beach. They testified that she would not agree to be interviewed and resisted trying to handcuff her.

Lu testified that she was afraid when the police approached her, adding that she did not know why she was handcuffed.

Palm Beach County judge Mark Eissey set Lu’s sentence for Friday. She may face up to one year in prison for a crime.

There have been a number of security breaches in Mar-a-Lago in the past 14 months, involving at least three unauthorized access cases, two of which related to Chinese nationals.

In March last year, Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old businesswoman from Shanghai, had access to Mar-a-Lago when she told the secret service agents that she was there to swim. The club staff then confused her for a member’s daughter and admitted her before she was stopped in the lobby by a suspect employee who alerted other agents.

Zhang was carrying a laptop, phones, and other electronic devices, which led to initial speculation that she might be a spy, but she was never charged with espionage and texting that she had exchanged with a tour operator that claimed to be a fan of the president and wanted to meet him or his family and discuss possible deals.

Zhang was found guilty of entering and lying to secret service agents in September. She was sentenced to prison in November and sentenced to deportation.