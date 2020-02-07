Advertisement

As the newly elected President of the FAI, Gerry McAnaney has a six-month term in which he can do his part to take over the union from a “very dark place”. In this exclusive interview, the former Irish League goalkeeper and army commander takes us through his colorful life and his days in football.

Gerry McAnaney imagined watching a U-11 game on the Astro field in Corinthians Park. “I know that the board and the people who run the organization here are determined to do everything right.” Picture: Howard Crowdy

Two weeks ago, Gerry McAnaney coincidentally mentioned at his first public appearance as FAI’s newly elected president that his father, who was from Killea on the Donegal-Derry border, had worked with the father of guitar legend Rory Gallagher at the ESB in Ballyshannon.

Advertisement

This morning during the week when we settle in an office in Abbotstown to talk about the life and times of the new president and his appointment to the highest office in a seismic year in FAI history, he offers another interesting one biographical detail about his father. “It was only in my later years that I found out that he was actually babysitting Rory,” he says with a grin.

McAnaney never met the big man himself, but last May, accompanied by his friend Brian Kerr, he made a pilgrimage to Ballyshannon to take part in the annual festival in honor of the city’s famous son.

Out of respect for his father’s Donegal roots, when he appeared before the media last Saturday week after he was elected, the 61-year-old McAnaney made his statements by stressing that his last name “Mac-a-Nanny” was pronounced , But he himself was born in Dublin – his mother was from Rathgar – after his father’s work had taken him to the capital.

Growing up in Rathfarnham, he was obsessed with football, visited Milltown regularly (although, contrary to a recent report, he never actually played for Shamrock Rovers) and combined his talent for the hoops with the support of the Chelsea team that won the FA Cup in 1970.

“Bobby Tambling would have been on my wall as a child and then, many years later, I played against him when he came to Cork and was with Avondale,” he notes.

An off-goal keeper – “I just got in and threw myself on the street” – joined the famous AFC kindergarten in Southside when the club so quickly broke through on the team that was two years above him that he became famous for names like Kevin Moran, Gerry Ryan and Pat Byrne.

McAnaney would never follow in the footsteps of international seniors, but he was good enough to keep up with an up-and-coming talent named David O’Leary in the Under-15 selection. Years later, McAnaney found himself in the chateau bar in Cork and celebrated wildly – “like all other crazy people” – when he watched his former schoolmate at this penalty kick in Genoa as he entered Irish sports folklore.

After graduating from Templeogue College in 1975 and briefly working as an assistant librarian at RTÉ, McAnaney began a career in the army, serving as a regional director of the military police and the United Nations in Lebanon. I would see him climb up to the commanding officer.

“I’ve met so many great people,” he says of army life. “Soldiers are great: you can’t fool a soldier. They’ll see through you, they really will. If you treat them properly, they’ll walk through the wall for you. If they’re on your side, they’re on yours Page. “

***

At the beginning of his military career in 1979, McAnaney had a permanent relationship with football on Leeside in Cork, the city where he still lives. He first played for Cork Alberts, then for Cobh Ramblers and Cork City as a game with and later Coaching College Corinthians.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney with Jess Lawton, participant of the Uefa B license, during a coaching course at Fota Island Resort, Cork, on Friday. Picture: Matt Browne / Sportsfile

He started with City in a reserve team, which at that time included John Caulfield, Declan Daly and Patsy Freyne, all of whom gained immortal status in the club. McAnaney, for his part, played about eight times in the League of Ireland when the legendary Noel O’Mahony was at the top of the city. And for a relatively small “goalkeeper,” whom he remembers as a young team, the highest level could be a daunting and even disorienting experience.

“I remember being in Oriel Park when Dundalk had people like Richie Blackmore and Martin Lawlor. A great team. And they were huge too. I remember corner balls when I couldn’t even see the guy in the corner, the people were so big around me. So this corner kick came into play and there was a big boom: “What a rescue”. What actually happened was that the ball hit my thumb – I didn’t even know – and then hit Philip Long’s head and then went to another corner.

“I remember Noel O’Mahony shouting at me like a bull during the game and pointing at himself. I wondered what he was talking about. Our formation basically consisted of two banks of four and five, with Patsy Freyne was alone, so I tried to find Patsy, but when we got in at half-time, Noel took my head off and I said to him, “But why are you pointing at yourself?” And he says, “Because I want to that you throw it over my head. “It was like rugby. I should find a touch over his head to end the game and start over. Crazy trick (laughs).

“Another thing is that Paddy Daly whistled the same game. I was in Dublin the night before and although I wasn’t a drinker, I had gone out that night. I think I slipped out of the box during the game and he made room for handball or something. And when I got up, he said to me, “You didn’t slip like that last night at the Charleville Tennis Club.” It turned out that he had made the door there and I went there with a couple of boys. So there was no escape. “

By the way, what was the result?

“I think it was one – zero or two – zero.” He laughs. “It was definitely not for us.”

***

If Irish league football gave him a taste of the magic – and madness – of elite play in Ireland, it was army football that gave him the opportunity to compete with some of the best-known names in world play.

“We had George Best in 1986 in the Collins Barracks for a charity game on the pitch,” he recalls. “Dermot Earley, Moss Keane, Tony Ward and I also played there – because everyone wanted to play against George Best. And there’s a great photo of George turning against Dermot Earley, looking Dermot one way and George the other. “

It was another great Man United man, Paddy Crerand, who, after bringing Best to Dublin for this match, helped the Defense Forces team travel to England against Man United, Man City and Liverpool teams.

In Liverpool at Melwood you had Bruce Grobbelaar in one gate and me in the other. Steve Staunton also played there. And I remember that ten minutes had passed – I never forgive the coach, he hired a few central defenders who didn’t quite make it – and we made it 4-0.

And then there was the extraordinary post-script of an urgent request from Kenny Dalglish.

“We met Everton against Liverpool the following night at Goodison and got the message,” Kenny is looking for his ball. “We mixed up the balls and took one of them. And we had to give it back. That’s as true as I am sit here! “

As a player, and then as a player manager, Army Football McAnaney also provided an opportunity to compete with some of the best-known European football players. Military service on the continent meant that Ireland’s games against their French counterparts could have surprisingly familiar faces in the opposition. “I would have played against Fabien Barthez, Emmanuel Petit and David Ginola,” he recalls.

After one of these games, visiting team manager Roger Lemerre, with whom McAnaney had made friends, announced in Terryland Park that he would invite him to be his guest at the 1998 World Cup. That’s nice, Gerry thought, assuming it was the last thing he’d ever heard of.

“And then – true story – the night they won the semifinals, the phone in my house rang:” Gerry, it’s Roger, are you going to the final? “And I said: Am I going to the final? So I and the other boy who led the team with me, Tom Shaw, a youth international of his time, to Michael O’Leary at Merrion Square in Paris, picked up our tickets and made our way to the World Cup final.

“The tickets we meant were past the corner flag that all the team’s families were on. And when France won, all the players ran there so we were right in the middle of it. I hit Barthez on the bald head, and hit d Lemerre, who was the deputy manager at the time, held up the trophy and yelled at me. Great memories. “

Lemerre took over from Aime Jacquet and brought France to victory at the 2000 European Championship.

“I still get a strange text from him, so I want to contact him now because he’ll be thrilled to be President – we could get a game against France, you never know!”

***

That brings us to the present day and Gerry McAnaney’s appointment to high office after almost 20 years on the FAI Council as a representative of the Defense Forces Football Association and more recently as a representative of Football For All.

During his time at the FAI, he worked with Brian Kerr and Packie Bonner as members of the Technical Development Plan Group, working with Eoin Hand and others from his base on the Football Development Committee to ensure that the scouting regulations in the FAI the rule book is anchored.

For a long time he was considered a critic of the old regime and was always aware of what he called “difficulty in getting things under control”, and there were committees that “became topics of conversation and did little to achieve”.

Ask him what he thought was the essence of what went so badly for the FAI, and he points to the growth of a culture where too many people felt disenfranchised.

“That was the heart – this culture. And I have not joined this culture. People who felt they weren’t on the right side returned to their constituencies and said, “I’m not going to mess with Merrion Square or Abbotstown.” They just didn’t want to bother. Knowing that I was representing a smaller partner, I never really got into the local politics and instead focused on my own patch. I would have expressed my concerns about the defense forces at different stages – be it about changing votes or changing the rules or whatever – but I couldn’t say what I wanted to say because I was the defense forces and, more broadly, the Ministry of Defense Defense represented defense and government.

“But I would have seen other people feel disenfranchised and that seemed to be growing. Many people would say, “Why join in? I’m not going to join this or that committee. “I think the election between me and Paul Cooke last year was the first time in 10 or 12 years that the Vice President or President was in the air.”

Despite all of his concerns, McAnaney said he was “shocked” by the full extent of the association’s problems, which have been exposed since March last year. But now he wants to focus on the future and help restore confidence in the organization.

“Hopefully things will change now, and you can already see that with the interim CEOs Niall (Quinn) and Gary (Owens), the independent directors and the board. I was only at a few board meetings at the time, but it is extremely positive to come from a very dark place. Now we have a few pounds and a road map and hope that it will take us to the other side.

But it’s going to be crazy hard work. It’s not like we got a pot of money. We have to tick the boxes later. But I tell you that the FAI board is determined to keep this project going. Because there is no other way. There are still three or four reports to come and I don’t know what they will bring, but I know that the board and the people who run the organization here are determined to do it right.

While it is possible that a change of government may change the picture, McAnaney will only have time until July to make a difference at the top. The Memorandum of Understanding, which underpins the latest rescue package for the FAI, makes it clear that the new president – as a veteran with more than ten years of membership in the Council – will comply with the government’s call for reform and it is forbidden to reelect in the summer to deliver.

“We will stick to it, we have to,” he says. “First, MOU or no MOU, my term – and the term of office of the board – ends in July anyway. I was fully aware that the conditions under which I applied were for the rest of the Donal Conway Presidency in late July. I concentrate on that. We adhere to the provisions of the letter of intent. If it appears in black and white, I will not try to change it.

“Anyway, it’s not about me, it’s about doing the right thing for football. And we’re going to do the right thing. Look at the huge numbers that play our sport. It’s not about Gerry McAnaney is getting six months or two years or performing, it’s about doing the right thing and being seen: managing our business properly and managing our changes properly.

“And do everything to get this show back on the road.”

Advertisement