A Kelowna bus driver was immediately banned from driving after allegedly driving drunk with a passenger on board.

John Kenney / Postmedia

Kelowna RCMP received a call from a passenger on a Kelowna Regional Transit bus at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Sunday. The passenger said the bus drove irregularly and was concerned about the driver’s ability to drive.

A police officer caught up with the bus and ordered the driver to stop near Harvey and Burch Avenue in Kelowna.

“The bus driver showed several signs of impairment and then failed a roadside breath test,” said a police press release.

The bus driver, a 52-year-old man, was given a 90-day driving ban.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This passenger is advised to notice a problem and report it immediately.”

An immediate roadside ban is issued if a driver has a blood alcohol concentration of over 0.05 percent. The penalties range from three-day driving bans to 90 days, vehicle seizures between three and 30 days, as well as remedial measures and fines.

When BC Transit reached for a comment, he said he was aware of the incident, was taking it “very seriously,” and had initiated an international investigation into the matter.

“BC Transit has an operational guideline that requires operators and employees not to stick to substance when sitting or working behind the wheel,” said a statement released by the company.

“The driver doesn’t work or doesn’t drive a bus. For data protection reasons, we cannot speak to other personnel matters. I can assure you that you have taken this very seriously and have taken all appropriate steps. We will also provide additional support to employees as required by our operating company. “

The company referred all other questions to the police.

