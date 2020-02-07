Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Thomas Isaac makes a political statement while presenting the 2020-21 allocations

Thiruvananthapuram: The remarkable thing about Kerala’s annual budget, which was presented by Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac to the assembly on Friday, was that the brochure contained a cover picture of the murder of Mahatma Gandhi.

It shows a fatally wounded Gandhi who has fallen to the ground and is surrounded by fearful people. It is a painting titled “Gandhi Himsa” by Tom Vattakuzhi. It had gone viral on social media when it was previously published by the painter.

The use of the image to wrap the state budget signaled the content of Thomas Isaac’s budget speech. It was as much a political statement as reading social allocations.

“This is important at a time when the story is being rewritten,” Isaac told ANI. “Trying to wipe out some popular memories.”

The finance minister preceded his speech with a targeted attack by the Union government on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and pointed out that the funds from the center were only moderately transferred to the state.

Isaac said the current nationwide protests against the Citizenship Act are the biggest protests since independence. He quoted a poem titled “Fear” by a 15-year-old Wayanad boy, Dhruvath Gautham, who wrote: “Fear is land and silence is a gem.” ! ‘

Isaac said, “Even our children’s imaginations are now scared.”

He came across the BJP-led NDA government at the center, which he called communal government machinery, the leaders of which speak only about hatred.

On budgetary matters, the finance minister said the central government is trying to strangle the state by reducing tax transfers to Kerala from rupees 2,872 billion in 2019-20 to rupees 25,236 billion in 2020-2021.

Isaac said Kerala provisions in various accounts would total 8,330 rupees, which he intended to offset through revenue-increasing measures such as an increase in building taxes.

The Isaac household focused on basic issues such as women’s safety, affordable food and housing, drinking water, basic infrastructure and environmental protection. Rs.6000 has been allocated for development projects in Kochi, the state’s fastest growing city, such as the expansion of the subway.

