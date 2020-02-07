Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Despite all the talk, the spinning blades of the rumor mill that attracted the NBA’s attention for weeks seemed to have at least some sense of stability within the walls of the Lakers.

In the days leading up to the close of trading on Thursday, players and coaches avoided the possibility of the squad being shaken up. Anthony Davis and Danny Green specifically suggested that Kyle Kuzma, the subject of the most widespread speculation, would stop.

When the deadline for the Lakers had passed, the team looked back with a bashful stance

“I think none of our colleagues really had a strong reason to believe that this would happen,” said coach Frank Vogel. “We felt and said all the time that we like our team and think about what we’re going to do with this group.”

This approach is consistent with a seasonal narrative about the Western Conference’s leading Lakers (38-12) who understand, take, focus, and focus on winning over everything. But it doesn’t help suppressing the crawling feeling that other competitors, including the Clippers, Heat, and Rockets, have done more to improve their chances.

The Lakers’ bet on themselves also has a cold, basic truth: they need some of the actors they kept to deliver a little more than they have given so far.

The end result of the win kept the team and fan base happy. It’s hard to argue with # 1. But there are issues raised again against Houston on Thursday night that the Lakers didn’t address when the focus shifted to crafting for a postseason run.

Some rhetorical questions of unrest: How is a lineup set up to emphasize 3-point shooting, which is just above the league average (36.1 percent) during the season? How is a roster built to emphasize the length of an average rebound team (72.9 percent, No. 16)? Why is LeBron James the only laker who succeeds in a team where you are theoretically isolated from star dropping even if he flies alone?

No team is perfect and no team ends a season by solving every question. However, some of them were remarkably deficient in the season’s biggest losses. And since the Lakers haven’t taken any steps to address them, they have to hope that the answers come from within.

Shooting could be the most urgent, especially if the Lakers fired more shots at night (45 to 43) than the Rockets, but fired 10 fewer 3-hands. The Lakers average for the entire season is slightly above the average for most leagues, but almost every guardian on the Lakers list – including Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Rondo District, Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels – has his 3-point descent seen last season. In fact, these five guards shoot below their career averages (only Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a better 3-point average than last year).

This goes against the conventional wisdom that James’ teams will be strengthened by his departure, which has made him the best assistant in the league. The Lakers are the elite catch-and-shoot team in the NBA (38.4 percent, 7th overall), but only average in widely open 3-point trials: They reach 38 percent according to NBA tracking data, which corresponds to 17th place in NBA teams.

The other pressing issue that has been causing concern recently is the lack of a second ball player, which explains some of the disagreements when James is on the pitch. The Lakers surpassed the opponent by 409 points when lying on the ground, and by 50 points when sitting. No other member of the Lakers has so much influence on the team: The Lakers have surpassed the opponents by at least 100 points when all other players have sat.

The ten best five-man formations of the Lakers, sorted by net rating, which played for at least 25 minutes, all have James in them. But opponents like the Rockets and Clippers were successful in the late game by pushing the ball out of James’ hands and wearing it down as the game progressed. Rondo Raion was a controversial backup option that offered playmakers, but appeared to have a net resistance for the team when it was on, (plus-1.7 net when playing against plus-9.0 when sitting).

That’s why the public invitation from Jeanie Buss, Darren Collison – a retired point guard who may return to the league – has drawn so much attention. Collison previously played for Vogel in Indiana, and his game (5 apg) and outside shooting (39.4 percent) were strengths in his career. Assuming that the Lakers are ready to open a roster, Collison is a fascinating option to fill these special gaps.

Still, confidence in the locker room is high, as can be expected from a team that has generally won. They found answers earlier, the Lakers said, and they can continue to do so in the future.

“I believe in this group,” said Green. “I know the pieces we have are good enough, so all we have to do is figure out our rotations, chemistry, rhythm, and matchups and adjustments.”

The Lakers had better hope for their playoffs.

