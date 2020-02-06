Advertisement

TORONTO –

The largest iceberg in the world makes its way to the Southern Ocean.

Satellite images show “A68” steadily floating away from Antarctica. The visuals, published by satellite image company Polar View, describe the journey of the iceberg between January 2019 and January 2020:

Here is the same video with the iceberg marked:

Advertisement

The 6,000 km² piece of ice broke off from the Ross Ice Shelf in 2017. It remained relatively stationary for a few years, but really began to travel last summer.

This footage of the Earth Observation Program of the European Union shows that it is breaking down:

LarsenC-A68, the largest iceberg ever observed (it is said to be the size of Manhattan or 50 times the size of Paris), calved in July 2017 from the Larsen ice shelf in #Antarctica, but has not gone far!

Here is his journey since, seen by # Sentinel1 ️ pic.twitter.com/0is34mBMJV

– EU Copernicus (@ Copernicus EU) 17 June 2019

A68 is about the size of Prince Edward Island and is currently the largest iceberg in the world. However, it is not as large as B15, with an area of ​​11,000 km² when it broke down from the Ross Ice Shelf 2000. B15 has since been divided into smaller icebergs.

So far, the A68 has retained most of its size, but researchers expect it will decline as soon as it hits the open ocean.

Advertisement